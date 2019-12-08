Friday Girls Basketball
Cougars 45, Vikings 42
MAZAMA (42)
Clemens 4 0-0 9, Charkins 4 3-4 11, Romander 1 0-0 3, Lease 4 1-2 11, Bailey 2 0-0 6, Jeffrey 0 0-0 0, Holbrook 0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Albers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 4-6 42.
FOOTHILL (45)
Lowen 2 0-0 5, Roach 2 0-0 5, Wallace 1 1-2 3, Lindsey 0 0-0 0, Mitchell 4 2-2 13, Toney 0 0-0 0, Arnold 1 0-0 3, Wiliford 1 0-0 3, Padilla 6 0-4 13, Mathews 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 3-8 45.
Mazama 11 9 9 13 — 42
Foothill 10 16 9 10 — 45
3-point goals – Mazama 6 (Lease 2, Bailey 2, Clemens, Romander), Foothill 8 (Mitchell 3, Lowen, Roach, Arnold, Wiliford, Padilla). Personal fouls – Mazama 9, Foothill 15. Technical fouls – none. Fouled out – none.
Honkers 56, Hornets 44
SURPRISE VALLEY (44)
H. Seely 4 5-9 14, Fee 2 0-0 4, Juarez 5 0-1 11, Ledezma 0 3-6 3, M. Seely 2 2-4 6, Nabahe-Henry 3 0-1 6, Cockrell 0 0-0 0, Shaffer 0 0-0 0.
TULELAKE (56)
Gonzalez 3 1-2 7, Tinoco 0 0-0 0, Chavez 3 5-8 9, Kandra 8 6-9 24, K. Perez 2 0-1 4, Silva 0 0-0 0, Chavolla 1 0-0 2, Arellano 2 0-0 4, B. Perez 1 1-2 4.
Surprise Valley 15 10 10 9
Tulelake 17 16 13 10
3-pointers – Surprise Valley 2 (H. Seely, Juarez), Tulelake 3 (Kandra 2, B. Perez), Personal Fouls – Surprise Valley 16 (Nabahe-Henrey 4, Ledezma 4, H. Seely 3, Juarez 2, M. Seely 2, Cockrell), Tulelake 22 (Gonzalez 4, Kandra 4, Chavolla 3, Chavez 3, Tinoco 2, B. Perez, Arellano, Silvia), Technical Fouls – Surprise Valley (M. Seely).
Friday Boys Basketball
Pelicans 83, Crusaders 50
KLAMATH UNION (83)
Arvizu 3 0-0 7, Bundane 1 2-2 5, Jacob Cooke 11 3-5 25, Wallace 2 1-2 5, Macias 1 0-0 3, Garrett Short 2 7-9 11, Krishin Taylor 7 3-4 19, Holmes 3 1-2 8. Totals: 30 17-24 83.
ST. MARY’S (50)
Banton 0 0-0 0, Wailehua 2 0-0 4, Forrester 3 1-1 8, Guyer 0 0-0 0, Kranenberg 4 2-2 10, Sacks 0 0-0 0, Bennion 0 0-0 0, Hadley 0 3-3 3, Sternenberg 2 1-1 5, Snyder 3 0-0 7, Aldrich 1 0-0 2, Foster 4 3-3 11. Totals: 19 10-10 50.
Klam. Union 21 24 20 18 — 83
St. Mary’s 12 11 17 10 — 50
3-point goals – Klamath Union 6 (Taylor 2, Arvizu, Bundane, Holmes, Macias), St. Mary’s 2 (Forrester, Snyder). Rebounds – Klamath Union 36 (Cooke 10, Short 10). Assists – Klamath Union 27 (Taylor 7, Holmes 7). Blocked shots – Klamath Union 2 (Cooke). Steals – Klamath Union 12 (Taylor 4). Turnovers – Klamath Union 26. Personal fouls – Klamath Union 23, St. Mary’s 24. Technical fouls – none. Fouled out – Arvizu.
Hornets 50, Bears 24
HENLEY (50)
Lawrie 3 0-0 6, Hayes 0 0-0 0, Hall 2 1-1 5, Howard 0 0-0 0, O’Connor 0 0-0 0, Newsom 0 0-0 0, Neubert 11 3-6 27, Frank 1 2-4 5, Howe 1 0-0 2, Northcutt 2 1-8 5. Totals: 20 7-19 50.
MT. SHASTA (24)
Smith 4 0-0 8, Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Crisci 0 0-0 0, Alva 0 0-0 0, Ellorin 0 2-6 2, Mead 0 0-0 0, Walmar 0 0-0 0, May 1 0-0 2, Weaver 0 0-0 0, Ferguson 3 0-0 9, Ellerbe 0 1-2 1, Brown 0 0-0 0, Aguirre 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 3 3-8 24.
Henley 11 17 10 12 — 50
Mt. Shasta 12 2 6 4 — 24
3-point goals – Henley 3 (Neubert 2, Frank), Mt. Shasta 3 (Ferguson 3). Rebounds – Henley 36 (Neubert 10, Howe 6, Northcutt 5). Assists – Henley 12 (Hall 6). Blocked shots – Henley 4 (Neubert 2). Steals – Hen ley 14 (Howe 5). Turnovers – Henley 11. Personal fouls – Henley 13, Mt. Shasta 20. Technical fouls – none. Fouled out – none.
Bulldogs 57, Hornets 31
SURPRISE VALLEY (31)
Cervantes 0 0-0 0, Harris 1 0-0 3, Grove 8 1-3 19, Vega 0 0-0 0, Royer 2 0-2 5, Choate 2 1-5 5.
BUTTE VALLEY (57)
Rodriguez 6 2-2 14, Ramirez 1 0-0 2, Allen 2 2-4 6, Tapia 4 2-4 11, Hensley 8 4-6 22, Amparo 1 0-0 2, Cruz 0 0-0 0, Rojo 0 0-0 0.
S. Valley 6 6 12 7 — 31
Butte Valley 23 13 11 10 — 57
3-point goal – Surprise Valley 3 (Grove 2, Harris), Butte Valley 3 (Hensley 2, Tapia), Personal fouls – Surprise Valley 11 (Royer 4, Harris 3, Grove 2, Vega 2), Butte Valley 14 (Rodriguez 4, Ramirez 3, Allen 2, Hensley 2, Cruz 2, Amparo). Fouled out – none.
Red Hawks 49, Vikings 45
MAZAMA (45)
Brosterhous 0-6 0-1 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Luna 1-9 4-7 7, Hayden 0-0 0-0 0, Aguiar 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 4-8 1-1 9, Waits 1-1 2-2 5, Gibson 4-52-4 10, McEachran 4-7 0-2 8, Hagerty 2-3 2-2 6, Bacchetti 0-0 0-1 0. Totals: 16-39 11-20 45.
VALLEJO (49)
No individual statistics available.
Quarter scores unavailable.
3-point goals – Mazama 2-12 (Waits 1-1, Luna 1-2, Gibson 0-1, McEachran 0-1, Lee 0-2, Brosterhous 0-5). Rebounds – Mazama 37 (Lee 12, Luna 6). Assists – Mazama 12 (Brosterhous 3, Luna 3). Turnovers – Mazama 33. Personal fouls – Mazama 22. Technical fouls – none. Fouled out – none.
Cowboys 31, Mustangs 17
JORDAN VALLEY (17)
Eiguren 0 1-2 1, Warn 2 0-0 4, Grenke 2 0-0 6, Collins 0 0-0 0, Fillmore 0 2-2 2, Easterday 0 0-0 0, Skinner 0 0-2 0, Youren 2 0-0 4, Johnrude 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 3-6 17.
NORTH LAKE (31)
Grassman 1 1-2 3, N. Roth 2 1-2 7, Z. Wesler 4 0-2 9, S. Roth 5 1-2 12, K. Wesler 0 0-0 0, Baker 0 0-0 0, Rafini 0 0-0 0, Rudolf 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 3-11 37.
Jordan Vly 9 3 3 2 — 17
North Lake 6 6 12 7 — 31
3-point goals – Jordan Valley 2 (Grenke 2), North Lake 3 (N. Roth 2, Z. Wesler). Rebounds – North Lake 35 (S. Roth 8, Grassman 7, N. Roth 6). Assists – North Lake 7 (S. Roth 4). Steals – North Lake 9 (K. Wesler 4). Turnovers – North Lake 10. Personal fouls – Jordan Valley 11, North Lake 9. Technical fouls – none. Fouled out – none.
Thursday Girls Basketball
Tigers 52, Vikings 51
MAZAMA (51)
Clemens 6 3-5 15, Charkins 1 2-2 4, Romander 5 3-4 16, Lease 2 0-0 5, Bailey 0 0-0 0, Spoon 0 0-0 0, Jeffrey 3 3-6 9, Holbrook 0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0 1-2 1, Alberts 0 1-2 1. Totals: 17 13-21 51.
ARCATA (52)
Railsback 2 4-4 9, Rust-Kelley 1 0-0 3, Volz-Beglon 1 0-0 3, Andre 3 1-2 10, Salinas 1 0-0 2, Hamm 0 0-0 0, Perry 0 0-2 0, Leonard 0 1-2 1, Carlin 2 0-3 5, Tally 5 4-7 16, Bliven 1 0-1 3, Berube 1 0-1 3. Totals: 16 9-21 52.
Mazama 14 14 13 10 — 51
Arcata 14 12 13 13 — 52
3-point goals – Mazama 4 (Romander 3, Lease), Arcata 10 (Andre 3, Tally 2, Railsback, Rust-Kelley, Volz-Beglon, Carlin, Bliven). Personal fouls – Mazama 28, Arcata22. Technical fouls – none. Fouled out – Romander, Bliven.
Thursday Boys Basketball
Hornets 73, Bruins 50
HENLEY (73)
Lawrie 3 1-2 7, Hall 3 2-7 9, Howard 0 0-0 0, O’Connor 3 1-1 7, Newsom 5 1-2 11, Neubert 5 5-8 17, Frank 4 0-0 8, Howe 1 3-4 5, Northcutt 4 0-0 8. Totals: 28 13-24 73.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (50)
Howard 0 0-0 0, Beaman 4 1-3 9, Burger 2 0-0 6, Badger 0 0-0 0, Vandinderen 1 2-2 4, Franckowiak 3 4-8 10, Christensen 5 0-0 10, Tuttle 1 0-0 3, Morris 1 0-0 3, Holler 2 0-0 5, Russell 0 0-0 0. Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 7-13 50.
Henley 16 16 19 22 — 73
Brookings 11 10 12 17 — 50
3-point goals – Henley 4 (Neubert 2, Hall, Newsom), Brookings-Harbor 5 (Burger 2, Tuttle, Morris, Holler). Rebounds – Henley 35 (Northcutt 7, Neubert 6, Howe 5, Lawrie 5, O’Connor 5). Assists – Henley 19 (Hall 8, Howe 3). Blocked shots – Henley 3 (Howe 2). Steals – Henley 12 (Neubert 4, O’Connor 3). Turnovers – Henley 15. Personal fouls – Henley 16, Brookings-Harbor 22. Technical fouls – none. Fouled out – Franckowiak, Holler.
Cowboys 67, Badgers 63
POWDER VALLEY (63)
Bingham 3 4-10 10, Dixon 3 1-3 7, Grende 1 1-2 4, Krieger 2 0-1 4, Ash 0 0-0 0, McCall 0 2-4 2, Martin 2 2-2 7, Stephens 6 0-3 15, Nesser 4 3-5 11. Totals: 21 13-30 63.
NORTH LAKE (67)
Grassman 4 6-11 15, N. Roth 2 4-4 9, Z. Wesler 2 0-0 5, S. Roth 6 8-15 21, K. Wesler 1 5-9 7, Baker 1 0-0 2, Rafini 0 3-6 3, Rudolf 1 3-5 5. Totals: 17 29-50 67.
P. Valley 11 17 9 20 4 — 63
North Lake 12 16 10 19 10 — 67
3-point goals – Powder Valley 4 (Stephens 3, Martin), North Valley 4 (Grassman, N. Roth, Z. Wesler, S. Roth). Personal fouls – Powder Valley 34, North Lake 25. Technical fouls – none. Fouled out – Dixon, Krieger, Martin, Nesser, Z. Wesler, K. Wesler.