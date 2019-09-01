Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Oregon Auburn Football

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks to pass as Oregon safety Brady Breeze (25) and Oregon defensive end Gus Cumberlander (45) pursue during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, in Arlington, Texas. 

 AP photo

Nix rallies No. 16 Auburn, 27-21, over No. 11 Ducks. Sports, B1