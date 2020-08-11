1. What options does our student(s) have to start the school year?
Each grade level will have two options:
• River Academy Online Homeschool – K-12
• AM/PM Model – K-8
• Full Day
2. How long will the district be in distance learning to start the school year?
Distance learning will be used for the first six weeks of school from September 8 through October 16. In early October it will be determined whether or not to continue distance learning for the next six weeks.
3. What decides whether the district can go to in person learning the second six week period?
The decision depends on new COVID cases in Klamath County. The state of Oregon has determined we can start in person learning if we have seven or fewer new COVID cases in a seven day period for three weeks in a row. Both the state and county positive testing rate must also be less than or equal to five percent for that time period.
4. What is the difference between comprehensive distance learning and the River Academy program?
Comprehensive Distance Learning is used when Klamath County does not meet the state requirements to have students in the building. Students enroll as if they are going to be attending school and their classroom teacher is the teacher that will work with them on a daily basis.
Comprehensive Distance Learning includes required elements for realizing a school experience that honors the whole child and provides well rounded learning opportunities.
Students in Comprehensive Distance Learning will automatically go back to "in person" learning as Klamath County meets the requirements to have students in the school buildings. This is the best option if you would like to have a spot reserved for your child and wish to have them back in school during the 2020-2021 school year.
River Academy Online is the district's traditional homeschool platform. It utilizes Odysseyware as its 100% online self-directed curriculum. It is supported by local certified KFCS teachers, but not the child's regular classroom teacher.
The core of the Odysseyware online learning program is a robust course library of standards-aligned, dynamic and pedagogically sound curriculum. The curriculum is designed to empower students to build proficiency, achieve content mastery, and engage in rich and challenging real world applications.
This is the best option if you believe that you would like to utilize an online option throughout the 2020-2021 school year, regardless if students are able to go back to "in person" learning.
5. Where can I get the details on the COVID plan for my student’s school for the upcoming year?
Please go to each school’s webpage to see their plan or to the district homepage to see the district plan.
6. Is there a chance K-8 schools could move to full-day learning this year?
Yes, this is possible if it is determined there is classroom space capacity after the year is underway.
7. What if we start our student(s) in the online River Academy homeschool program and decide later to change to an in-school option, may we do so?
This will be possible at the end of each six-week period provided the classrooms in your student’s school have the space (35 sq. ft. per student) to add an additional student. If your student’s school does not have space and another district school has the available space, your student may attend that school.
8. Will in-school programming be the same as in past years?
No, this year in-school programming will look very different due to the many state-mandated requirements to limit the spread of COVID-19 in schools.
9. Do all students and adults need to wear facemasks all day in school?
Yes, this is required by the state of Oregon.
10. Are special services being offered to students with IEP’s and 504’s?
Yes. Special education services will be provided in the general education classroom to the fullest extent possible. Case managers will work closely with teachers to ensure appropriate delivery of instruction and implementation of accommodations.
For students in self- contained classrooms (RISE, Bridges, GOALS), special education staff will work closely with families to develop education plans that best meet the needs of each student. 504 accommodations will be considered by the student’s educational team and applied to whichever learning platform the parent/guardian has selected.
11. Will breakfast and lunch be served at school?
Yes. The details are in progress on this, but lunch and breakfast will be provided to students.
12. Are special cleaning protocols being followed to keep the buildings disinfected?
Yes. District-wide cleaning and disinfecting protocols will be carefully followed at all buildings.
13. Does the district have a health expert to guide their work?
Yes. Nurse Wendy Niskanen has been hired for the year to be the district’s COVID-19 Response Coordinator. She is helping develop and implement district plans in conjunction with the Klamath County Health Department and the Oregon Health Authority.
14. What will sports and music programs look like this year?
The answer to this question is evolving. As of now performing programs in band and choir are not allowed. Sports programs are also changing are moved to the beginning of 2021.
15. What will bus transportation be like in the fall?
All bus students and bus drivers are required by the state to wear facemasks. As much distancing as possible on busses will be maintained.
16. If we have students at both an elementary school and Ponderosa will they be in the same half-day session?
Yes.
17. Will K-8 families have the choice between which half-day sessions their students will be assigned to?
If you have a preference, please contact your school office or 541-883-4700 ext. 1. We will do everything possible to accommodate requests knowing that we have space limitations that must be met in order to conduct school face-to-face.
18. What adults will be allowed in schools during the day?
Only adults required to conduct school business will be allowed in school buildings. This includes school district staff and some approved individuals.
19. Will remote learning be the same as last spring?
No. It will be an improved distance learning program. The district has purchased a top- quality distance software program called Canvas and will extensively train teachers in its use before the school year begins. Parents and students will also be trained in its use. Rigor and requirements will be greater than in the spring as well.
20. In K-8 what will be the focus of the face-to-face time with teachers?
During the half-day at school, the K-I focus will be math and language arts. At Ponderosa, science and social studies will also be prioritized during that time.
21. In K-8 what will students do during the time they are not in school?
In K-5 this is still to be determined. In 6-8 the focus will be on electives, health and other non-core subjects.
22. Will adult supervision be available for working parents who cannot find daycare for their children?
This is being worked on presently. The hope is to use the after-school grant funds to provide adult supervision for as many families as possible.