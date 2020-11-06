COTTAGE GROVE – Mark French set a school record and won the 6K (18:35.2); the OIT men finished with 9 of the top 10 finishers in their heat while the Oregon Tech women had five runners finish in the top 10 as both teams captured the Bushnell Open title Friday at the Middlefield Golf Couse.
French broke the record of 18:55 previously held by Jack Roberts in 2016 for 6k. After French, Tech’s Jonas Hartline was 3rd (19:01.8), Nick McMillen 4th (19:21.5) Chris Ramirez 5th (19:21.6), Joseph Wilkinson 6th (19:27.2), Brent Hunter 8th (19:41.5), and Ko Akabori 10th (19:51.5). Tech’s Jacob Harvey was 12th (19:56.3) followed by Victor Rios 15th (20:00.1) and Dylan Woodward 16th (20:07.4).
“The men had a good front pack and got out well the first mile around 4:50 to 5:03,” said head coach Jack Kegg. “They will need to gain some strength and carry that rhythm through the next three miles if they want to earn an invitation to the NAIA Nationals.”
Men team final standings had the Owls 1st (15 points), Northwest University 2nd (62 points), Corban 3rd (78 points), Bushnell 4th (82 points), followed by Multnomah in 5th (136 points).
The OIT women were led by Mia Smith 4th overall (14:55.6), Delani Dietrich 5th (14:58.2), Hannah Mason 6th (15:08.2), 8th Faith Widman (15:12.3) and Jade Hopkins 16th (16:07.5). The final two runners for the Owls, Kela Leamy (16:11.2) and Shannon McKinzie ran very well finishing 17th and 18th respectively.
“The ladies ran well,” added Kegg. “We will need keep working hard and come back here in January prepared to race harder and closer together as a group.”
The final standing showed the Owls in 1st place (33 points), Corban 2nd (68 points), Bushnell 3rd (76 points), Northwest 4th (80 points) followed by Warner Pacific (100 points).
The Bushnell Open was the only fall event for the Owls, who don’t return to action until January 29 when they return to Cottage Grove for the Bushnell Invite again at the Middlefield Golf Course. The Owls will then host the Oregon Tech Invite March 12 and the CCC XC Championships on March 26. Both events are scheduled at the Running Y Ranch Resort.