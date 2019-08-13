MADRAS (AP) — An 80-car freight train struck two large boulders that fell onto the BNSF Railway tracks in a remote area about 20 miles north of Madras, causing five locomotives and a rail car to derail, closing the line and bringing out emergency crews.
KTVZ reports there were no injuries and all of the cars remained upright.
An estimated 4,000 gallons of diesel from the fuel tank of one engines spilled to the ground, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. The Oregon DEQ, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and BNSF Railway responded to the derailment, just north of Trout Creek. While the diesel had not reached Trout Creek, as a precaution, first responders deployed an absorbent boom to capture any diesel in case it were to reach the creek. Trout Creek is a tributary of the Deschutes River.
BNSF regional spokesman Gus Melonas said the derailment happened about 2:30 a.m. Monday, involving a northbound freight train traveling from Bakersfield, California, to Pasco, Washington.
Along with the five locomotives, the train was hauling 11 rail cars loaded with freight and 64 empty cars.