Weather gives Bootleg crews a breather; containment creeps up

In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, a DC-10 tanker drops retardant over the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Meteorologists predicted critically dangerous fire weather through at least Monday with lightning possible in both California and southern Oregon.
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns in the background behind the Sycan Marsh in southern Oregon on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The destructive Bootleg Fire, one of the largest in modern Oregon history, has already burned more than 476 square miles (1,210 square kilometers), an area about the size of Los Angeles.
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire is seen smoldering in southern Oregon, Saturday, July 17, 2021. The destructive Bootleg Fire, one of the largest in modern Oregon history, has already burned more than 476 square miles (1,210 square kilometers), an area about the size of Los Angeles. Meteorologists predicted critically dangerous fire weather through at least Monday with lightning possible in both California and southern Oregon.
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, firefighters battle the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Meteorologists predicted critically dangerous fire weather through at least Monday with lightning possible in both California and southern Oregon.
J. Michael Johnson - hogp, Bootleg Fire Incident Command
Uncredited - hogp, Bootleg Fire Incident Command
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, firefighters battle the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon on Saturday.
J. Michael Johnson - hogp, Bootleg Fire Incident Command
Uncredited - hogp, Bootleg Fire Incident Command
Uncredited - hogp, Bootleg Fire Incident Command
Fire retardant is dropped on the Bootleg Fire on Friday near Bly.
Photo by Larry Turner
A pyrocumulous cloud forms Friday over the Gearhart Wilderness area.
Photo by Larry Turner
Clouds are formed by the Bootleg Fire on Friday near Bly.
Photo by Larry Turner
J. Michael Johnson - hogp, Bootleg Fire Incident Command
Thousands of trees were burned by the Bootleg fire.
Weather moderated Tuesday and Wednesday, according to fire officials, as wind speeds and temperatures were lower, allowing firefighters to continue constructing and improving firelines.
Weather conditions are favorable again on Wednesday as crews work to secure lines.
On the northern edge of the fire, line was constructed to Long Creek and firefighters scouted a line to tie into the anchor point near the Sycan Marsh Nature Conservancy. The reduced fire activity yesterday allowed firefighters to construct dozer line directly against the fire edge along the north and east boundary of the Log Fire.
There is expected northeast movement of the fire toward Winter Ridge and Summer Lake later in the week.
Firefighters are continuing to work around the southeastern corner of the fire, where the majority of recent growth has occurred. As the fire pushes up into the old Watson Fire burn area, fuels become less continuous and fire behavior is decreased.
Firefighters continue to patrol the fireline along the southern to northwestern flanks of the fire.
Members of the team will meet with the community tonight at 7 p.m. at the Alger Community Theatre in Lakeview.