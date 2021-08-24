The statewide COVID-19 surge that has plagued southern Oregon has made its way to Klamath County, causing Sky Lakes Medical Center to open a second COVID-19 isolation ward late Monday night.
As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, there were 20 COVID-positive inpatients at Sky Lakes, 17 of those patients housed in the two COVID isolation units. Three were in the intensive care unit, which currently only has two beds available, according to Tom Hottman, public information officer for Sky Lakes.
The decision to open a second COVID isolation unit was made to level out the load of patients, Hottman said. The two units have a combined capacity of 24 patients.
The surge is also stifling the day to day operations of the medical center, causing the Sky Lakes to indefinitely postpone most elective surgeries that require overnight stays in order to free up more resources for COVID patients.
The caseload is already straining the medical center’s capacity, according to Grant Niskanen, vice president for medical affairs at Sky Lakes and a practicing family medicine physician. He said that it will likely continue to increase over the coming weeks.
“The COVID-19 surge that swamped hospitals throughout Southern and Central Oregon earlier this month has arrived in Klamath Falls,” Niskanen said.
According to Valeree Lane, public information officer for Klamath County Public Health, there have been 216 COVID cases reported from Aug. 15-21, more than double the number of cases between Aug. 8-14.
This week, there have already been 99 cases recorded for the county, Lane said. For perspective, the high point during the spring wave was 314 cases in a week, and during the November wave the local high was 288.
The vast majority of the COVID positive inpatients at Sky Lakes are unvaccinated, Hottman said. Their need for hospitalization forced the opening of the second COVID unit.
“We made plans in the winter to open a second COVID-19 isolation unit and luckily we did not need to. Now, because of the sudden surge, we have no choice,” Paul Stewart, Sky Lakes President and Chief Executive Officer said.
The problem at the moment isn’t the number of beds needed to accommodate patients, but the resources required to care for them.
“We may have more physical beds in the house, but we’ve had to divert so many of our resources to COVID-19 care that we don’t have the appropriate staff available for additional non-COVID patients,” Stewart said.
Most elective surgeries that require overnight stays have been indefinitely postponed to free up resources to accommodate COVID-19 patients during the surge.
“This is not yet a ‘blanket’ order – there may be circumstances that require a procedure immediately – but we are considering each case very carefully. If the number of COVID-19 patients continues to climb, we may need to reschedule all elective procedures,” Ron Woita, vice president of patient care services at Sky Lakes said.
As the virus continues to spread, more people are relying on the emergency department for care, Woita said, which is causing it to be “slammed” by an influx of people seeking care.
“More and more people are turning to the (emergency department) for care as their symptoms become more severe,” he said. “Still, we absolutely want people to come to the emergency department when they need medical assistance urgently. We never close.”