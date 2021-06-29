Three active wildfires have broken out in Siskiyou County, fueled by exceptionally dry vegetation and the current intense heat wave. Evacuation orders and warnings are in place, and much of Highway 97 is closed through the northern portion of the county.
Lava Fire
The Lava Fire, one of the largest currently burning in California, had reached 13,300 acres at 20% containment as of around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Lightning from thunderstorms late last week sparked the fire northeast of Weed, on the northwest slope of Mount Shasta. The fire grew to 10 acres by Saturday afternoon, but increasing west winds increased its size to 220 acres by that evening.
The fire doubled in size again by Sunday evening, and firefighting activities were halted by multiple people attempting to fly drones in the area (when drones are present, aircraft must be grounded). By Monday morning, the fire grew to more than 1,400 acres and started producing pyrocumulus clouds.
Erratic growth led the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office to issue evacuation warnings for communities near Lake Shastina, Juniper Valley and along Highway 97 north of Weed on Monday. That afternoon, the warnings were upgraded to orders.
Approximately 30 miles of Highway 97 were closed Monday afternoon between Weed and the Juniper Lodge. The highway has not reopened as of Tuesday afternoon, and the closure has since extended to Macdoel.
The Lava Fire grew by nearly 12,000 acres since Monday afternoon, mostly to the north, jumping Highway 97.
In an update Tuesday morning, CA Team 14 Operations Section Chief Alec Lane said "a lot of resources" were concentrated on that end of the fire, which threatens the communities of Lake Shastina and Juniper Valley. Crews are also reinforcing lines on the fire's southwest flank (near the city of Weed) and forging new lines on the east side of the fire to encourage it back into the wilderness area surrounding Mount Shasta.
Here's a list of evacuation orders for the Lava Fire from the Siskiyou County Sherriff's Office. A map is available online here:
■ All homes north side of Hoy Road
■ North along Highway 97 to County Road A-12
■ Communities of Lake Shastina and Juniper Valley off Big Springs Road from Highway 97 to McDonald Lane
■ Big Springs Road on both east and west sides
■ Mount Shasta Vista Subdivision
■ County Road A-12 north and south
■ Harry Cash Road
■ 4 Corners to Hart Road
A-12, Hart Road, Big Springs Road, and Highway 97 are all closed in both directions in the evacuation area.
Tennant Fire
Further northeast, the Tennant Fire began on the Klamath National Forest near the junction of Highway 97 and Tennant Road Monday afternoon. It grew to between 200 and 300 acres that evening, and evacuation warnings were issued for the communities of Tennant, Bray, Mt. Hebron and Mt. Shasta Woods.
Monday's winds and hot temperatures fanned the flames to approximately 1,700 acres of mostly brush and young timber, according to the Klamath National Forest. Crews and dozers constructed lines around 95% of the fire Monday night, but it was 5% contained.
The Siskiyou County Sherriff's Office issued an evacuation order Tuesday afternoon for the area east of Highway 97 to East Ball Mountain Road and from Old State Highway to Bray. The area can also be seen on the evacuation map.
Beswick Fire
The Beswick Fire began Monday off of Ager-Beswick and Desavado Road, north of Montague. It has grown to 118 acres and is 50% contained as of midday Tuesday, according to CalFire. The agency also said the fire's forward spread has been stopped. No evacuation orders or warnings have been issued as of Tuesday afternoon.
While a southeast wind has pushed smoke from the fires toward the Rogue Valley, the National Weather Service expects it to change course Tuesday evening and shift eastward into the Klamath Basin, where it will remain most of the day Wednesday.