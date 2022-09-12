Klamath County Jail
As of Monday morning, there were 110 persons in custody in Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity 152.
Booked in Klamath County
Friday, Sept. 9
Tony Lano Delarosa; 45; Klamath Falls; failure to appear; released after posting 10 percent of $5,000 bail.
Christopher Jonathan English; 44; Longview, Wash.; DUII; booked and released.
James Solar Kirk; 44; probation violation; held without bond.
Jose Miguel Mendoza; 21; Klamath Falls; DUII; booked and released.
Phillip Eugene Gour; 25; Klamath Falls; probation violation; released after posting 10 percent of $7,500 bond.
Dean Anthony Perez-Parmentier; 38; Klamath Falls; criminal mischief, second degree; criminal trespassing, second degree; released after posting 10 percent of $10,000 bail.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Joel Alejandro Mendoza; 27; Klamath Falls; contempt of court, violating restraining order; released after posting 10 percent of $5,000 bail.
Christina Lynn Bates; 30; Bonanza; violation of restraining order; held in leiu of $5,000 bond.
Jace Adam Womack; 31; Klamath Falls; three counts failure to appear; held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Vicente Alvarez Lameres; 46; Klamath Falls; violation of transitional leave; held without bond.
Justin Thomas Churich; 29; La Pine; assault, fourth degree [witness by minor child]; strangulation; held in lieu of $30,000 bond.
Chynna Marie Kent; 31; Klamath Falls; theft, first degree; released after posting 10 percent of $10,000 bail.
Alec Trey Barnes; 18; Klamath Falls; unauthorized use of motor vehicle; released after posting 10 percent of $10,000 bail.
Derrick Lydell McNair; 41; Klamath Falls; two counts failure to appear; released after posting 10 percent of $10,000 bond.
James Jordan Ireland; 28; Klamath Falls; probation violation; held in lieu of $7,500 bond.
James Ray Garner; 33; Klamath Falls; assault, fourth degree [domestic abuse]; held in lieu of $15,000 bond.
Joshua Wolf Haynes; 26; Klamath Falls; menacing; unlawful use of weapon; criminal mischief, second degree; harassment; assault on public safety officer; disorderly conduct, first degree; resisting arrest; held in lieu of $48,000 bond.
Jessica Lynn Perez; 37; four counts failure to appear; held in lieu of $20,000 bond.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Valentino Ricky Rodriguez; 40; Klamath Falls; DUII; felon in possession of weapon; held in lieu of $12,500 bond.
Ronald Edward Zigler; 50; Klamath Falls; probation violation; held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Jessica Lynn Perez; 37; four counts failure to appear; held in lieui of $20,000 bond.
Blair Eugene Ross; 34; Klamath Falls; assault, fourth degree [domestic abuse]; strangulation; held in lieu of $30,000 bond.
Lacey Ann Grimsley-Jackson; 30; Klamath Falls; five counts failure to appear; held in lieu of $20,000 bond.
