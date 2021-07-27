Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Rain a big help for fire crews battling Bootleg

  • Comments
  • 1 min to read
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The Bootleg Fire grew to 410,731 acres in size as of Tuesday morning, but rain and cool weather forecast across the fire should help crews working to contain the blaze.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, containment was still at 53 percent — the same as day prior.

Temperatures are expected to cool Tuesday with an increase in humidity and likelihood of isolated showers continuing through Wednesday. The mild weather will have a short-term calming effect on the fire behavior.

But due to the extremely dry conditions and fuels, as the week progresses and temperatures rise, aggressive fire behavior is likely to quickly rebound.

On Monday, crews completed an updated tally of the number of buildings damaged and destroyed in Klamath and Lake counties by the Bootleg. For the first time since it touched off, surveying experts were able to safely access remote areas where the fire caused significant damage.

In total, 161 residences were destroyed as well as 247 outbuildings. In addition, 342 vehicles are confirmed destroyed in the fire.

As of Monday, the southern boundary line continued to hold and fire officials are focusing on eliminating hot spots and burning out fuel pockets to secure the fire’s edges.

Rugged terrain on the northwest side of the fire makes suppression slow going, according to fire managers. There is a concentration of snags, downed logs, and slash that provide heavy fuels to the fire. And while progress is being made, this area continues to be a challenge.

On the northeast side, crews extinguished a small spot fire on Monday of less than 3 acres that jumped the perimeter.

Tags