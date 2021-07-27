Rain a big help for fire crews battling Bootleg

Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A small brush fires spreads ahead of a containment line near the Northwest edge of the Bootleg Fire on Friday, July 23 near Paisley.
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, trees burn at the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon, Sunday, July 25, 2021. Firefighters reported progress against the nation's largest wildfire, the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon, containing 46% of the blaze that had consumed nearly 640 square miles (1,657 square kilometers). More than 2,200 firefighters battled the blaze, focusing Sunday on constructing containment lines at the north and eastern edges in dense timber. Crews could get a break from rain and higher humidity predicted for this week, said Marcus Kauffman, spokesman for the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Melted metal is seen near a home destroyed by the Bootleg Fire on Wednesday near Bly.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
A firetruck responding to the Bootleg Fire passes a hand-painted sign thanking firefighters on Wednesday in Bly.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
Fire response aircraft await deployment to fight the Bootleg Fire, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Lake County Airport in Lake View, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
Fire response aircraft await deployment to fight the Bootleg Fire on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the Lake County Airport in Lake View, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
Fire retardant coats rocks in a field damaged by the Bootleg Fire, Thursday, July 22, 2021, near Bly, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
A dog named Zippy walks past a destroyed truck Thursday, July 22, 2021, belonging to her owner, Gauge Clark, whose home was destroyed in the Bootleg Fire near Bly, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
A National Guard vehicle blocks a road leading to the Bootleg Fire on Thursday, July 22, 2021, near Paisley, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
A tree trunk that was singed by the Bootleg Fire is seen Thursday, July 22, 2021, near Bly, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
Sayyid Bey sifts through the remains of his home after it was destroyed by the Bootleg Fire on Thursday, July 22, 2021 near Bly, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
Firefighters from across the country listen to a briefing before beginning a shift fighting the Bootleg Fire, Thursday, July 22, 2021 near Bly, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
Fire response aircraft await deployment to fight the Bootleg Fire on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Lake County Airport in Lake View, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
The melted wheel of a car that was destroyed by the Bootleg Fire is seen here near damaged property on Thursday, July 22, 2021 near Bly, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
Sayyid Bey, left, and his son Nicolas Bey, 11, sift through the remains of their home Thurday, July22, 2021, after it was destroyed by the Bootleg Fire near Bly, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
A single cow walks through an area damaged by the Bootleg Fire, Thursday, July 22, 2021, near Bly, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
Sayyid Bey sifts through the remains of his home Thursday, July 22, 2021, after it was destroyed by the Bootleg Fire near Bly, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
Gauge Clark, whose home was destroyed in the Bootleg Fire, talks about his evacuation, Thursday, July 22, 2021 near Bly, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
Cattle move through hills damaged by the Bootleg Fire, Thursday, July 22, 2021 near Bly, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
Sayyid Bey sifts through the remains of his home Thursday, July 22, 2021, after it was destroyed by the Bootleg Fire near Bly, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
People stand behind the fire line as the flames spread through dry grasses at the Steptoe Canyon Fire Thursday, July 22, 2021 in Colton, Wash.
August Frank - member online, Lewiston Tribune
Two cars that were destroyed by the Bootleg Fire sit near damaged property Thursday, July 22, 2021, near Bly, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
A small brush fires spreads ahead of a containment line near the Northwest edge of the Bootleg Fire on Friday, July 23, 2021, near Paisley, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
A firefighting crew walks along the Northwest edge of the Bootleg Fire on Friday, July 23, 2021, near Paisley, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
A dead log burns near a containment line on the Northwest edge of the Bootleg Fire on Friday, July 23, 2021, near Paisley, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
Singed pinecones are seen here near the Northwest edge of the Bootleg Fire on Friday, July 23, 2021, near Paisley, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
Firefighter Kyle Gibbons searches for the source of flames seen while driving along the Northwest edge of the Bootleg Fire on Friday, July 23, 2021, near Paisley, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
Uncredited - hogp, Bootleg Fire Incident Command
A firefighting crew from New Mexico rests before mopping up spot fires near the Northwest edge of the Bootleg Fire on Friday, July 23, 2021, near Paisley, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
A member of a New Mexico firefighting crew mops up spot fires near the Northwest edge of the Bootleg Fire on Friday, July 23, 2021, near Paisley, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
Area damaged by the Bootleg Fire smolders near the Northwest edge of the blaze on Friday, July 23, 2021, near Paisley, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
Firefighters from New Mexico walk past a herd of cattle while heading toward the Northwest edge of the Bootleg Fire on Friday, July 23, 2021, near Paisley, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
A small brush fires spreads ahead of a containment line near the Northwest edge of the Bootleg Fire on Friday, July 23, 2021, near Paisley, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
Firefighters from New Mexico walk toward the Northwest edge of the Bootleg Fire while working to build a containment line on Friday, July 23, 2021, near Paisley, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
Firefighters watch as a log burns near a containment line on the Northwest edge of the Bootleg Fire on Friday, July 23, 2021, near Paisley, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
A firefighting crew from New Mexico mops up spot fires near the Northwest edge of the Bootleg Fire on Friday, July 23, 2021, near Paisley, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
Firefighter Troy Madalena from Santa Fe, N.M., cuts a smoldering log while working to extinguish spot fires near the Northwest edge of the Bootleg Fire on Friday, July 23, 2021, near Paisley, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
Firefighter Charles Also from Santa Fe, New Mexico mops up spot fires near the Northwest edge of the Bootleg Fire on Friday, July 23, 2021, near Paisley, Ore.
Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP
A firefighting crew from New Mexico mops up spot fires near the Northwest edge of the Bootleg Fire on Friday, July 23, 2021, near Paisley, Ore.
The Bootleg Fire grew to 410,731 acres in size as of Tuesday morning, but rain and cool weather forecast across the fire should help crews working to contain the blaze.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, containment was still at 53 percent — the same as day prior.
Temperatures are expected to cool Tuesday with an increase in humidity and likelihood of isolated showers continuing through Wednesday. The mild weather will have a short-term calming effect on the fire behavior.
But due to the extremely dry conditions and fuels, as the week progresses and temperatures rise, aggressive fire behavior is likely to quickly rebound.
On Monday, crews completed an updated tally of the number of buildings damaged and destroyed in Klamath and Lake counties by the Bootleg. For the first time since it touched off, surveying experts were able to safely access remote areas where the fire caused significant damage.
In total, 161 residences were destroyed as well as 247 outbuildings. In addition, 342 vehicles are confirmed destroyed in the fire.
As of Monday, the southern boundary line continued to hold and fire officials are focusing on eliminating hot spots and burning out fuel pockets to secure the fire’s edges.
Rugged terrain on the northwest side of the fire makes suppression slow going, according to fire managers. There is a concentration of snags, downed logs, and slash that provide heavy fuels to the fire. And while progress is being made, this area continues to be a challenge.
On the northeast side, crews extinguished a small spot fire on Monday of less than 3 acres that jumped the perimeter.