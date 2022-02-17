A man suspected of robbing a Klamath Falls story at gunpoint on Tuesday has been arrested.
Austin James Carpenter, 29, was located Thursday in the 1500 block of Madison Street. After a short standoff, Carpenter was arrested by the Klamath Falls Police Department SWAT team, according to police.
Police alleged that about 7:44 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15 Carpenter entered Mexico Video, 1042 East Main Street, and pointed “what appeared to be a handgun” at store employees. The man fled the scene with stolen cash and other items, according to police.
Detectives were able to link the suspect to this robbery, as well as other crimes in Klamath Falls area. While serving a search warrant at Carpenter’s residence, police found items related to Mexico Video robbery, as well as other stolen items. Police traced those items to several unsolved burglaries, smash-and-grab thefts at Klamath Falls businesses, vehicle break-ins, and identity theft cases where theft victim’s credit cards were used in local stores.
Carpenter has since been charged with first degree robbery, first degree burglar, as well as numerous counts of theft in the first and second degree, menacing, identity theft, criminal mischief and unlawful entry into a vehicle. Additional charges are forthcoming, and the cases are still under investigation, according to police..
BINET is an interagency narcotics team comprised of Oregon State Police and Klamath Falls Police Department Detectives.
Anyone with information regarding this case, theft crimes and the distribution of drugs within Klamath County is encouraged to call the Klamath Falls Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at (541) 883-5334 or the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (541) 850-5380.