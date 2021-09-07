Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A large airtanker drops retardant across containment lines east of Red Cap Mountain on September 6 as crews fight the Antelope Fire.
Concerns about the Antelope Fire, which is rapidly spreading, has caused Lava Beds National Monument to close southwest section of the park.
Park officials said the Antelope Fire spread beyond containment lines near Red Cap Mountain on Monday, then made a rapid run four miles north before crossing Forest Road 15 overnight.
The closure includes Merrill Cave, the Whitney Butte Trail, Heppe Cave, Mammoth Crater, the Big Nasty Trail, and the Medicine Lake Road. Fleener Chimneys also remains closed due to wasp activity.
There currently are no active wildfires burning in Lava Beds and the park is not under evacuation orders.
“We will continue to update the public on any additional closures as well as when these areas reopen,” park officials said in a release.
The Antelope Fire, which began Aug. 1, has burned 71,508 acres as of Tuesday afternoon and is 83 percent contained. Monday afternoon, Medicine Lake residents were ordered to evacuate immediately because of the fast-moving spot fire. The mandatory evacuation order includes areas near Tennant in Siskiyou County’s Butte Valley.