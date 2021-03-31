Many customers in Klamath County have seen their lives turned upside down by the economic turmoil caused by more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pacific Power is offering a range of options to help customers achieve greater economic stability and get back on track financially
New programs go into effect April 1 to help with bills in the coming months. Anyone with concerns about their ability to pay their Pacific Power bill to contact us as soon as possible at 888-221-7070.
“This past year has been hard on our neighbors and communities and we hear that every day from our customers,” said Todd Andres, regional business manager. “We are offering this assistance to help people get back on their feet.”
Eligible customers may receive help in the form of a one-time bill credit of up to $500, or an extended payment match of monthly installment until debts are paid in full, 12 months have elapsed, the $1,000 maximum is met, or if the service is disconnected for nonpayment, whichever occurs first.
To find out more and apply online, visit pacificpower.net/assistanceplus.