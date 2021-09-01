PORTLAND — There are 23 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,221, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 2,827 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 279,086.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,178, which is 16 more than day prior. There are 358 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 36 more than yesterday.
There are 52 available adult ICU beds out of 680 total (8% availability) and 326 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,314 (8% availability).
Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 10,897 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Aug. 31.
The seven-day running average is now 8,674 doses per day.
As of Wednesday, 2,634,870 Oregonians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,407,200 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (21), Clackamas (286), Clatsop (24), Columbia (21), Coos (57), Crook (19), Curry (27), Deschutes (209), Douglas (154), Grant (5), Harney (14), Hood River (20), Jackson (251), Jefferson (22), Josephine (120), Klamath (45), Lake (6), Lane (223), Lincoln (53), Linn (141), Malheur (85), Marion (254), Morrow (7), Multnomah (263), Polk (93),Sherman (5), Tillamook (26), Umatilla (79), Union (20), Wallowa (7), Wasco (18), Washington (184) and Yamhill (55).
Oregon’s 3,199th death is a 68-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Aug. 30 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,200th death is a 64-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on July 29 and died on Aug. 31 at his residence. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,201st death is a 91-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 27 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,202nd death is a 72-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Aug. 28 at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,203rd death is a 55-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 31 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,204th death is a 53-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 30 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,205th death is a 90-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Aug. 29 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,206th death is a 88-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Aug. 31 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,207th death is a 74-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 30 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3208th death is a 79-year-old man from Harney county who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 29 at St Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,209th death is a 68-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 30 and died on Aug. 30 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,210th death is a 67-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 30 at Asante Three River Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,211th death is a 80-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Aug. 27 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,212nd death is a 73-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Aug. 27 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,213rd death is a 59-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 29 at Peacehealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,214th death is a 67-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 30 at Mckenzie Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,215th death is a 96-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 19. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,216th death is an 82-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 31 at Peacehealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,217th death is an 88-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 29 at Peacehealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,218th death is an 87-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 30 and died on Aug. 30 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,219th death is an 84-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 27 at Peacehealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,220th death is a 54-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 31 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,221st death is a 78-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Aug. 30 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.