Level 3 Evacuation Notice (GO NOW – Residents should leave IMMEDIATELY.)
• Juniper RV Park to Patton Meadow.
• All of Drews Gap, on both sides of Oregon State Highway 140.
Level 2 (GET SET – Residents are urged to be prepared to leave IMMEDIATELY if necessary.)
• North of Oregon State Highway 140 from Juniper RV Park to Lower Cottonwood.
Level 1 (GET READY – Residents should make preparations for potential evacuation.)
• East of Lower Cottonwood Road and Cottonwood Creek.
------
The Patton Meadow and Willow Valley Fires continue to burn in Klamath and Lake counties.
As of noon Friday, the Patton Meadow Fire was estimated at 7,000 acres with no containment. Wildland firefighters are working to keep the fire north of Oregon State Highway 140 and west of the structures along Cottonwood Road.
The fire is burning approximately 10 miles west of Lakeview in Lake County on the Fremont-Winema National Forest Lakeview District and Oregon Department of Forestry-protected state and private lands.
The Willow Valley Fire is estimated to be 800 acres, including 37 acres burning in California, with no containment.
The fire is currently burning 16 miles southeast of Bonanza in Klamath County, mostly on Bureau of Land Management Lakeview District lands north of the state line, as well as part of the Modoc National Forest to the south.
Both fires were caused by lightning Thursday afternoon. Firefighters are expecting rapid growth on both fires Friday due to forecasted weather, current fuel conditions and a lack of resources.
Critical communication infrastructure is being threatened on Grizzly Peak by the Patton Meadow Fire.
ODF Team 3 is expected to arrive in the area the area Friday for both the Patton Meadow and Willow Valley Fires. The Oregon State Fire Marshal Blue Team is arriving in Lakeview today for the Patton Meadow Fire. A conflagration order is in effect.
The Red Cross has established an evacuation center for the Patton Meadow Fire at Daly Middle School, located at 220 South H St. in Lakeview.
There is a Red Flag Warning in effect Friday from 2-11 p.m. for abundant lightning on dry fuels.