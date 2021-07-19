NOON UPDATE: Bootleg Fire now more than 300,000 acres

The nation's largest wildfire torched more dry forest in Oregon and forced the evacuation of a wildlife research station Monday as firefighters had to retreat from the flames for the ninth consecutive day due to erratic and dangerous fire behavior.
Firefighters were forced to pull back as flames, pushed by winds and fueled by bone-dry conditions, jumped fire-retardant containment lines and pushed up to 4 miles into new territory, authorities said.
The destructive Bootleg Fire grew to more than 476 square miles, an area about the size of Los Angeles.
Fire crews were also rushing to corral multiple “slop fires” — patches of flames that escaped fire lines meant to contain the blaze — before they grew in size. One of those smaller fires was already nearly 4 square miles in size. Thunderstorms with dry lightning were possible Monday as well, heightening the dangers.
“We are running firefighting operations through the day and all through the night,” said Joe Hessel, incident commander. “This fire is a real challenge, and we are looking at sustained battle for the foreseeable future.”
On Monday, the fire reached the southern edge of Sycan Marsh, a privately owned wetland that hosts thousands of migrating birds and is a key research station on wetland restoration.
The blaze, which was 25% contained, has burned at least 67 homes and 100 buildings while threatening thousands more in a remote landscape of forests, lakes and wildlife refuges.
Sunday was the ninth day consecutive day of extreme behavior from the Bootleg Fire, which is still growing in size 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls.
As of Monday morning, it was 303,791 acres in size and firefighters had 25 percent containment. More than 2,100 personnel are on site fighting the fire.
Firefighters moved to safety zones and looked for opportunities to re-engage, according to fire managers.
There was active fire overnight Sunday into Monday on the southeastern corner.
A fire slop over across the 28 Road is estimated to be over 2,500 acres in the Elder Creek area. Firefighters worked through the night to limit growth.
On the north edge, firefighters disengaged when the fire aggressively moved past retardant lines three to four miles north toward Long Creek.
Fire activity on the Log Fire was lessened by heavy smoke cover and firefighters were successful in limiting southeast growth toward Summer Lake with dozer lines.
Weather Monday will add the possibility of thunderstorms to the dry, hot, and windy conditions, with fire growth expected to the north, east, and southeast. Crews will work to contain the slop over the 28 Road and scout for contingency lines. Crews are also managing smaller areas of fire outside of the containment lines. The southeast flank of the fire from Preacher Flats to Mitchell Monument remains in patrol status. More firefighters have shifted to the north to support fire efforts near Silver Lake.
Firefighters on the Log Fire continue line improvements to attempt to protect ranches and the Summer Lake community.
Firefighters are preparing secondary firelines in all areas of fire growth. The southwestern flank of the fire continues to hold.
It is critical property owners use caution when returning; there are lingering hot spots and fire-weakened trees.
Firefighter separated from crew; recovered in good health
A firefighter became separated from his crew while working on the Bootleg Fire in Lake County overnight Sunday night. The incident occurred when the fire crew was working on containing spot fires in the Happy Camp area.
Crew members reported the individual as missing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Zone 1 Incident Management Team immediately initiated a search mission. Incident aircraft and other resources were dispatched to help with the search. An incident helicopter spotted the firefighter at 8:20 pm but could not locate an adequate landing zone. Another firefighting crew joined in the search and located the separated firefighter.
Lake County Sheriff’s personnel also responded to the area and assisted with the search operation and extraction of the individual. The Rapid Extraction Module — a highly skilled and specially equipped team used to provide emergency medical services and extraction to firefighters on the line — was dispatched and assisted in the transport.
The firefighter was in good spirits and was able to hike to the road to a waiting ambulance, according to fire crews. Medical personnel transported the crew member to Lakeview Hospital for further medical evaluation.
Smoke impacts
Areas around Silver Lake, Summer Lake, and Paisley saw heavy smoke impacts over the weekend.
The Sprague River valley and Klamath Falls area continue to have improved air quality compared to the past week.
Smoke impacts will continue to be high in areas north, northeast, and east of the fire Monday and Tuesday, especially in the vicinity of Silver Lake, Summer Lake, and Paisley.
Strong winds again today will help clear smoke earlier in the day around Lakeview, Klamath Falls and Sprague River Valley.
Air quality is expected to be good to moderate in Chiloquin, La Pine, Bend and Crater Lake.
Dangerous weather
Meteorologists predicted critically dangerous fire weather with lightning possible through at least Monday in both California and southern Oregon.
“With the very dry fuels, any thunderstorm has the potential to ignite new fire starts,” the National Weather Service in Sacramento, California, said on Twitter.
Extremely dry conditions and heat waves tied to climate change have swept the region, making wildfires harder to fight. Climate change has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.
Firefighters said in July they were facing conditions more typical of late summer or fall.