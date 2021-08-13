Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
This Thursday photo provided by the U.S. Forest Service shows the Patton Meadows Fire burning west of Lakeview.
Two new wildfires started by lightning late Thursday afternoon grew rapidly Friday on the edge of Klamath and Lake counties, not too far from the site of the Bootleg Fire, which until recently was the nation’s largest blaze.
The Patton Meadow fire about 14 miles west of Lakeview, exploded to 11 square miles in less than 24 hours in a landscape sucked dry by extreme drought. An RV park was evacuated overnight.
Another nearby fire was smaller but also growing and was just over one square mile Friday afternoon.
Gov. Kate Brown declared an emergency to help get firefighting crews and resources to the Patton Meadow Fire, which is also threatening communication infrastructure, authorities said.
Tamara Schmidt, a U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman with the fire incident command team, said fire growth was extremely rapid due to the weather conditions.
“That’s substantial fire activity,” she said. “We’re still in initial attack, this is a really fresh fire.”
The fires are near the area torched by the monstrous Bootleg Fire, which until recently was the nation's largest blaze. That fire started July 6 and burned an area more than half the size of Rhode Island before crews gained the upper hand. The fire is 98% contained.
Triple-digit temperatures and bone-dry conditions in the state, which is undergoing a third day of extreme heat, will increase the fire risk in Oregon through the weekend, officials warned.
Evacuation notices were issued for the following areas: All of Drews Gap, on both sides of Highway 140, borth of Highway 140 from Juniper RV Park to Lower Cottonwood and east of Lower Cottonwood Road and Cottonwood Creek.
The Red Cross has established an evacuation center for the Patton Meadow Fire at Daly Middle School, located at 220 South H St. in Lakeview.