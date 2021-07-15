Rose Beardsley, a community volunteer with the Klamath County Community Emergency Response Team, said the CERT mostly needs "sanity and sleep," but all joking aside, the community can help fire evacuees by donating the following items:
- Small quantity containers (5 pounds or smaller) of canned, wet pet food for dogs and cats, both food for kittens/puppies and adults.
- Cat and dog toys and treats.
- Twin sized top sheets.
- General toiletry items, but most specifically the CERT is in need of travel sized razors, mouth wash, shaving creme, toothpaste, toothbrushes, floss, and eye drops.
- Small styrofoam coolers.
Clothes should be donated to local thrift shops, and not directly to CERT, Beardsley said. CERT is providing fire evacuees with gift cards to Goodwill, and is able to acquire clothes from local thrift stores such as the Gospel Mission Thrift Store, and Treasures Thrift Shop, Beardsley said.
Beardsley said that many evacuees are leaving the Red Cross shelter at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, but more evacuees could show up at any time. Beardsley added that some people are planning to return to their property to live in their vehicles.
"They'd rather be on their property living in their car than in a shelter," Beardsley said. "We can send people home with supplies so they have more comfort."
Bootleg Fire Relief Resources
- Red Cross at the Klamath County Fairgrounds
3531 S 6th Street, 1 (800) 733-2767
- The Gospel Mission
1931 Mission Avenue, 541-882-4895
- The Gospel Mission Thrift Store
840 Klamath Avenue (at 9th Street), 541-887-2111
- Community Emergency Response Team at the Klamath County Fairgrounds
541-892-4914
- Project Spirit/Southern Oregon Emergency Aid, TEXT 831-235-3031 or message "Project Spirit Horse Rescue" on Facebook
- Beatty Valley Gospel Mission
541-591-9825
- Community Center in Sprague River
32636 Sprague River Road in Sprague River.
Stronghold, Tayas Yawks, and Relief Angels are supplying the active organizations with supplies, monetary support, and helping to ensure every need gets met.
Klamath Falls Gospel Mission
The Klamath Falls Gospel Mission is currently taking in people who were displaced by the Bootleg Fire. The mission is offering free meals, as well as clothes and other items to those in need.
Ammond Crawford, executive director at the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission said the mission’s volunteer numbers are way down, and that the seven staff members are stretched thin.
“So we need volunteers,” Crawford said. “Maybe to work in the kitchen, help out our office manager do intake for guests coming to the door.”
Crawford said the mission is currently offering air conditioned rooms to fire evacuees, with bunk bed style beds. The mission is taking in men women and making a special exception for children due to the current crisis.
“We would even house children here if need be for a short period of time,” Crawford said.
“We are still serving three meals a day, and we are also sending people over to the thrift store who are fire evacuees and giving away all of the clothes we have,” Crawford said.
Crawford added that fire evacuees can literally walk into the store, pick out what they like, and take it for free with no questions asked.
The Gospel Mission has taken in about 12 fire evacuees so far, and Crawford said he expects the number to increase as time goes on.
Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank
Klamath “Kare-A-Van” and food bank staff from the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank, 3231 Maywood Drive, have collected more than 4,000 pounds of ready to eat meals, produce, toile paper, hygiene products, pet food, cereal, among other items, which were delivered to assist those affected by the Bootleg Fire.
To make a monetary donation to the food bank to help out victims of the Bootleg Fire, go to klamathfoodbank.org, click the “donate” button on the top of the page, and put “BOOTLEG” in the description section of the online form.
Or, to send a check to the food bank, PO Box 317, Klamath Falls, Ore. 97601.
The Baptist Church on Homedale
The Baptist Church on Homedale in Klamath Falls is preparing and serving 150 meals per day starting today, Thursday, July 15, in support of the Red Cross shelter at the Fairgrounds, Randy Adams, Executive Director-Treasurer of Northwest Baptist Convention said Thursday