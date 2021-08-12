Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Level 3 Evacuation Notice (GO NOW – Residents should leave IMMEDIATELY.)
Juniper RV Park to Patton Meadow.
All of Drews Gap, on both sides of Oregon State Highway 140.
Level 2 (GET SET – Residents are urged to be prepared to leave IMMEDIATELY if necessary.)
North of Oregon State Highway 140 from Juniper RV Park to Lower Cottonwood.
Thursday afternoon’s thunderstorm activity, including dry lightning, in Klamath and Lake counties resulted in two new large fires.
The Patton Meadow Fire was reported just before 3:30 p.m. and was caused by lightning. The fire is estimated to be more than 2,000 acres. It is burning a mile and a half northwest of Booth State Scenic Corridor Park, roughly 14 miles west of Lakeview.
Fire behavior is running and torching in mixed conifer on remote, rugged steep terrain on the Fremont-Winema National Forest Lakeview Ranger District, as well as on private lands. The fire moved down the mountain Thursday night onto the valley floor west of Lakeview.
Willow Valley Fire was reported just before 4 p.m. and was caused by dry lightning. The fire is estimated to be 300 acres. It started on the Oregon side of the Oregon-California state line, approximately 16 miles southeast of Bonanza.
The fire is currently burning mostly on Bureau of Land Management lands north of the state line, as well as part of the Modoc National Forest to the south.
Fire behavior is running and spotting in juniper and sagebrush. SCOFMP resources, including a Type 3 Incident Commander are working on the fire with support from Modoc National Forest wildland firefighting resources.
Both the Patton Meadow and Willow Valley fires have numerous air and ground wildland firefighting resources fighting the fires, with more resources ordered.
The Red Cross has been contacted to establish an evacuation center for the Patton Meadow Fire. Once one is established, the location will be shared.
There are no evacuation orders in place for the Willow Valley Fire. However, residents in the Willow Valley Reservoir area should be monitoring the fire and prepared to evacuate if necessary.
Thunderstorms this evening have impacted wildland firefighting efforts. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect Friday from 2 to 11 p.m.