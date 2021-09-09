Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Smoke from the Antelope fire can be seen from Tulelake, Calif. at the intersection of Main Street and Wright Road on Sept. 9, 2021, in Klamath Falls, Oregon.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office announced the following evacuation orders Thursday, due to the Antelope Fire. People in these areas should leave immediately.
North of Garner Mountain and Mount Hoffman; west of the Siskiyou/Modoc county line; South of Canby Cross; East of Dorris, Sheep Mountain and Cedar Mountain. Includes Stateline Road/Hwy 161 east to Hill Road, west of Hill Road, Lava Beds National Monument, Dorris Brownell Road, Willow Creek and Red Rock Road, Robison Road, Long Prairie, Davis Road.
Antelope pushes north
Strong winds pushed the Antelope Fire, burning in Siskiyou County, Calif., north toward the Oregon border on Thursday causing authorities to issue a string of new evacuation orders.
The Antelope Fire, which was sparked by lightning on August 1, was estimated Thursday morning at 77% containment with around 700 assigned personnel and roughly 98,627 acres in size.
Adrienne Freeman, public information office on the Antelope Fire, said the strong outflow winds that pushed the fire farther north than was expected.
Freeman said the wind was caused by collapsing thunderclouds.
“A column to our east and south collapsed and caused a wave of very strong winds that pushed the Antelope Fire to the north,” Freeman said. “And when those thunder clouds collapse there can be really erratic winds.”
Freeman said that earlier this week a spot fire ignited about half a mile to the east of the containment area. That spot fire quickly grew to 10,000, before doubling in size on Wednesday.
“As of now, we are at the height of the burn period,” Freeman said.
The region is still under a Red Flag Warning until 9 p.m. Thursday night, but that could be extended.
Freeman added precipitation is expected on the back end of the weather system currently moving through the area.
“We don’t know what that will look like, but there is a good chance we will have some precipitation over the fire area.”
