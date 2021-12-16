Highway 97 reopened near Oregon/California border Herald and News staff Dec 16, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Highway 97 reopened a little after 1 p.m. on Thursday, after it was closed in both directions from a mile north of the California border all the way to the city of Weed, Calif. Check tripcheck.com for updates. The heraldandnews.com will continue to update this story as conditions change. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags California Oregon Direction Com South Update Weed Weather North Mile Border Tweets by HeraldandNews Trending Klamath Falls man sentenced to nearly 40 years for sexually abusing minors Love’s opens Klamath Falls location Parks board, public in favor of renaming Kit Carson Park Some unionized Klamath County employees vote to authorize strike Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Aggie Sports Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Video Snow is no match for city snow plow Dec 15, 2021 Joe Pridemore, the city of Klamath Falls streets and equipment supervisor, plows part of Pacific Terrace on Dec. 15, 2021. 1:27 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Bears Updated Dec 14, 2021 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Bears 1:27Updated Dec 14, 2021 1:29 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Rams Updated Dec 12, 2021 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Rams 1:29Updated Dec 12, 2021 41:20 Watch now: Packers players discuss victory over Rams Updated Dec 13, 2021 Watch now: Packers players discuss victory over Rams 41:20Updated Dec 13, 2021 Nov. 23 Klamath County Commissioners meeting: Boyd resignation Nov 23, 2021 Nov. 23 Klamath County Commissioners meeting: Boyd resignation Nov 23, 2021 0:14 featured Veterans Day Flyover Nov 11, 2021 featured Veterans Day Flyover 0:14 Nov 11, 2021 0:11 Rogue Pack wolves: October 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Rogue Pack wolves: October 2021 0:11 Oct 25, 2021 MaxRead Businesses Klamath-Spine-Rehab Premier Care Dental EcoSolar and Electric Trending now Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman accused of killing man near Sprague RiverKlamath Falls man sentenced to nearly 40 years for sexually abusing minorsKlamath Falls man who tortured victims, mutilated dog is convicted; still faces additional chargesOne farm, many benefits: How ag land can be part of basin water solutionLove’s opens Klamath Falls locationKlamath Falls school district accused of reducing instruction time for students with autismParks board, public in favor of renaming Kit Carson ParkSome unionized Klamath County employees vote to authorize strikeVFW celebrates hero's 100th birthdayEmergency Airlift acquires new helicopter Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local Survey Will your holiday spending habits change this year? You voted: Prices are up, I'll spend more Times are tough, I'll spend less Vote View Results Back Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives