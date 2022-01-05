Today, the Herald and News is launching a reporting project months in the making. Focused on solutions to the Klamath Basin water crisis in the context of climate change, “Project Klamath” aims to shift the broader narrative about this beloved, ailing watershed.
See it in its entirety at projectklamath.heraldandnews.com.
In May, this newspaper received funding to produce this project through a fellowship with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Environmental Solutions Initiative, which aims to unite local communities facing climate change impacts and other environmental problems. The funding allowed reporters to travel throughout the basin and hear a variety of perspectives on this long-standing water issue.
And it came at a critical time.
This summer’s historic drought thrust Klamath onto the national stage, but not necessarily for the right reasons. Reporters from regional and national newspapers and magazines parachuted into this remote corner of Southern Oregon and Northern California to cover what appeared to be an exemplar of the “water wars” that will likely characterize the 21st century. The red-and-white tent set up at the A Canal headgates drew much of their attention, as did the fringe views on water management represented there and elsewhere in the basin. But as with any story about water, there’s always more beneath the surface.
As journalists attempted to wrap their heads around the dizzying complexity of the basin’s hydrology, species and communities, they left out some parts of its story. A general narrative emerged, painting the Klamath as the poster child of climate chaos, rural conflict and resource degradation — everything wrong with water in the West. The watershed has become a cautionary tale of what happens when too many entities clamor over a dwindling resource.
These stories of hardship and turmoil weren’t factually incorrect — in many ways, the Klamath is indeed proof that the American West’s approach to water is turning more obsolete with every molecule of greenhouse gas pumped into the Earth’s atmosphere. People on all sides of this issue are angry, often rightfully so.
But, generally, the stories ended too abruptly.
Most didn’t discuss the work people across this basin have done to build relationships, restore ecosystems and push for long-term peace and sustainability. Very few even acknowledged the fact that the basin already came to an official water-sharing and restoration agreement more than a decade ago, only for it to be lost to national politics.
The Klamath’s story may be a fable, but it can also be a road map to solving water crises across the West. The pieces of a healthy watershed are still here — they’re just disconnected. There is far more potential for balance in this basin than in larger, more populous and more degraded watersheds in the region.
That’s where “Project Klamath” hopes to pick up the baton. The basin has endured its most destructive summer in modern memory, bookending more than 100 years of development and policy that have decimated communities and environment. Though everyone bears their own scars emerging from Water Year 2021, stakeholders narrowly avoided an actual “water war” and even secured a sizable federal windfall for restoration.
As winter dampens the furor of drought, an unspoken question rings through the Klamath’s snowy mountains and icy lakes: “Now what?”
In five parts, “Project Klamath” provides a vision for a sustainable, equitable Klamath Basin even in the face of climate change. Part one, “The Lake in the Sky,” explores how a warming atmosphere has intensified the basin’s hydrology, leading to wetter winters but drier summers.
Part two, “Fish and Chips,” looks at how agricultural lands in the watershed can play active roles in the effort to restore species and ecosystems.
Part three, “Heal the People, Heal the Land,” explains how landscape-scale restoration can cushion the basin from climate-driven impacts — but that tribes and settlers must address their uncomfortable history to work together on these projects.
Part four, “Blockage,” identifies political, economic and legal forces that prevent meaningful work toward solutions in the Klamath Basin.
Part five, “Two Basins in 2050,” integrates the solutions and future climate impacts discussed by the rest of the project, imagining two fictional scenarios of how the Klamath and its communities could face a severe drought in the year 2050 — with and without long-term sustainability measures in place.
These stories are published in their entirety online. They will also be published in print over the next couple of months, both in the daily paper and in special sections.
“Project Klamath” differs from any reporting you may have seen so far in the Herald and News, or reporting about the Klamath Basin in general.
It’s lengthy, forward-thinking and solutions-focused, and it engages more deeply with this place’s people and their stories. And while it acknowledges climate change as a driver of increased conflict over water, it hopes to reframe this global crisis as the one thing everyone in the basin has in common, whether you’re a farmer, fisher, tribal member or rancher.
This project doesn’t provide an exhaustive list of solutions. Not everything presented here enjoys unanimous support across the basin, nor do these stories shy away from discussing some points of contention. But the goal is to focus on what connects the Klamath — far too much time and effort have been devoted to what divides it.
“Project Klamath” also marks the beginning of a more active effort by the Herald and News to push for solutions to the Klamath Basin water crisis. We believe this watershed deserves an unbiased perspective that brings communities together and encourages healthy, productive dialogues about the issues they face.
In addition to more reporting that sings a similar tune in the future, we plan to organize public events for those involved or interested in the water crisis to positively engage with the basin’s science, cultures, economics and policies — and, most importantly, each other.
If nothing changes, this place could certainly become Ground Zero for the dystopian water wars of the climate change era, which is what many stories this summer hinted at. But that’s not the only future in the cards.
It wasn’t too long ago that the Klamath Basin provided healthy habitat for fish, birds and communities who had developed deep relationships with its ecosystems. Out of any watershed in the American West, this one is perhaps the closest to doing so again.
Explore the full project online here.