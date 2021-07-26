Growth slows on Bootleg Fire; containment at 53 percent

Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A firefighting crew from New Mexico rests after mopping up spot fires near the Northwest edge of the Bootleg Fire on Friday near Paisley.
Growth on the Bootleg Fire slowed significantly over the weekend and crews have increased containment to 53 percent.
According to fire managers, activity continues on the northern edges of the blaze.
Along the northwest perimeter, crews have been building indirect line utilizing forest roads from Coyote Creek, north to Round Butte. A burnout operation was conducted overnight Sunday to remove fuels ahead of the fire.
“The challenge today,” said Pacific Northwest Team 2 Operations Chief Kyle Cannon on Monday, “is to secure the northernmost section of the fire north of Round Butte to the west side of 27 Road.”
On the northeast side, Sunday night’s efforts focused again on the active fire along the Sycan River. Crews there are working to keep the fire off Winter Rim and from moving toward Summer Lake.
Along the southern border, crews continue to progress deeper into the burned area, extinguishing hot spots. Firefighters have made 98 miles of completed fire line in this zone.
Over the course of the fire, more than 90 fire departments from across the country responded to the fire. On Monday, an additional 120 Oregon National Guardsmen are arriving — six crews of 20 — to join the firefighting force.
Weather and smoke conditions are expected to improve over the next few days. Sunday's light, favorable winds from the north facilitated night operations.
Although rainfall is rare this time of year, today thunderstorms are expected to roll in and produce rain tonight and tomorrow. While there is a danger of lightning, the rainfall, higher humidity, and cooler temperatures will assist firefighting efforts.