Level 3 (GO NOW) Evacuation: Residents between Blue Pool Way to Witam Bluff Drive in Chiloquin are instructed to evacuate, according to a public safety alert.
Crews are fighting a structure and wildfire near Modoc Point on Monday afternoon.
The American Red Cross will soon establish shelter in the Chiloquin area, Zak Jackson, the Klamath Tribes emergency manager wrote in an email.
The fire was reported about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Modoc Point Road and Chiloquin Highway. Initial calls were for a structure fire that had spread into brush. By 3 p.m., the fire was moving quickly and helicopters had been paged for an aerial attack.
Klamath County Sheriff's Office crews are working to evacuate residents. An evacuation center is being set up at the Kla-Mo-Ya Casino
