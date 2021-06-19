EVACUATION ORDERS:
There is a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation for the area east of Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, north to Grizzly Ln, west of Hummingbird Dr, and south to Keno Springs Road.
Level 2 (GET SET)
East of Bly Mountain Cutoff Rd, north to Keno Springs Rd, west of Forest Service Rd 3812, south three miles.
Level 1 (GET READY)
East of Bly Mountain Cutoff Rd, north to Highway 140 and Kingfisher Dr, west of Hummingbird Dr, south to Grizzly Ln.
A quick-moving wildfire on Bly Mountain in eastern Klamath County, about 1,000 acres in size as of 10 p.m., has forced residents in the area to evacuate.
There are numerous resources assigned to the fire and on order.
As of Saturday night, approximately 125 structures were threatened. Residents in the area should monitor current evacuation status as this incident progresses.
