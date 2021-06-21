Crews are fighting a structure and wildfire southwest of Chiloquin on Monday afternoon.
By 4:35 p.m., the fire — estimated to be 30 acres and growing — was burning without containment east of Agency Lake on Oregon Department of Forestry protected lands, a release from emergency management officials stated.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Klamath County Sheriff's Office crews are working to evacuate residents. The American Red Cross and the Klamath County Community Emergency Response Team are working to establish a gathering point at the Kla-Mo-Ya Casino on Highway 97.
The fire was reported at 2:30 p.m. Initial calls heard over the scanner were for a structure fire that had spread into brush. By 3 p.m., the fire was moving quickly and helicopters had been paged for an aerial attack.
Early in the response, two fire engines took heat from the fire but are back in service, the release stated.
South Chiloquin Road is closed between Modoc Point Road and Oregon Highway 62.
This is a breaking news story. Check heraldandnews.com for updates.