8:30 P.M. UPDATE: Evacuation notices issued for new fires burning on Bly Mountain
Evacuation notices are in effect for a new fire, called the Walrus Fire, burning in the Bly Mountain area of Klamath County.
LEVEL 3 (GO NOW)
All residents on Meadow Lark Dr, Porpoise Ln, Seal Ln in the Bly Mountain area are under Level 3 (GO NOW) Evacuation Notice due to the Walrus Fire.
LEVEL 2 (GET SET)
All residents on Thunderbear Rd, Round Prairie Ct, Goldfinch Dr, Chicken Hawk Dr, Sparrow Hawk Dr in the Bly Mountain area are under Level 2 (GET SET) Evacuation Notice due to the Walrus Fire. Residents are urged to prepare to leave immediately if necessary
LEVEL 1 (BE READY)
All residents between Night Owl Dr. and Highway 140 in the Bly Mountain area are under Level 1 (BE READY) Evacuation Notice due to the Walrus Fire.
Evacuation notices are also in effect for the Yainax Fire burning near Bly Mountain in eastern Klamath County.
Level 2 (GET SET)
Residents east of Kingfisher Dr and east of Hummingbird Dr south to Sandpiper Dr are urged to GET SET to leave due to growing wildfire.
American Red Cross and Klamath County CERT are in the process of establishing a temporary evacuation point at the Bonanza school, 31601 Mission St in Bonanza.