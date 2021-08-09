Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A local Lakeview Crew, the GE Crew 21 (T2IA) and two T6 Engine Crews worked on the Bootleg Fire until 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
All evacuation notices related to the Bootleg and Walrus fires were lifted Monday, as firefighters continued mop up and containment work on the fires.
For nearly two weeks, the size of the Bootleg Fire has remained unchanged at over 413,000 acres. Over the weekend, firefighters reached 96 percent containment. Grid and mop up work continues in the northeast area of the fire near Silver Creek, a press release stated.
“Overall the Bootleg Fire is looking really good,” said Joe Tone, operations section chief trainee, in an operational update posted online Sunday morning.
Containment on both of the smaller burns on Bly Mountain — Walrus and Yainax — crept up over the weekend as well. The 75-acre Walrus Fire is 65 percent contained, while the 84-acre Yainax Fire is 50 percent contained. The last evacuation notice for the Yainax Fire was lifted Saturday evening.
Crews are “well into the mop-up phase” on both of those fires, the release stated. Firefighters have constructed containment lines and laid hose around both fires.
“Both fires are reporting this morning they have anywhere between 25 and 50 feet of completely cold edge around the perimeter of those fires,” Tone said Sunday.
A virtual pre-recorded public meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday night. The Facebook, YouTube and Inciweb pages for the Bootleg Fire will have the meeting recording posted at that time.
The Oregon National Guard on the Bootleg are packing up Monday and are preparing to leave Tuesday. Additionally, firefighters are removing pumps, hose and other suppression supplies no longer needed on the fire.
Tone said that smoke in the interior of the fire area will likely be visible into early fall as timber in the area continues to burn out.
“As that smoke persists in there, be assured that we’ve looked at the perimeter multiple times. There isn’t active threats on that perimeter edge. Most of that smoke is coming from interior stumps and trees that are burning up.”