Evacuation center set up in Beatty for Bootleg Fire

The Bootleg Fire, moving toward the sparsely populated Tableland area of eastern Klamath County, has prompted county officials and the Red Cross to set up a temporary evacuation point.
Those evacuating the fire, now Oregon's largest, can go to the Beatty Community Center, located at 24110 Godowa Springs Road off Highway 140.
According to Samantha Totten-Perry, volunteer with the American Red Cross on the Klamath County Community Emergency Response Team, there will be water and snacks available, and anyone who needs assistance should not hesitate to head to the community center.
As of press time Thursday, fire officials estimated the Bootleg at 16,814 acres with 1% containment. It is burning on Fuego Mountain, about 11 miles northeast of Sprague River.
The fire is burning on the Chiloquin and Bly Ranger districts, and Northwest Incident Management Team 10 took command of the fire at 6 a.m. Thursday.
According to emergency responders, fire behavior was extreme Wednesday night as firefighters worked on strengthening roads and identifying anchor points. The fire crossed the Sycan River Wednesday, into an area that has recently undergone fuel reduction and prescribed burning, which is expected to aid fire crews.
Gov. Kate Brown declared a conflagration on Wednesday morning for the fire, clearing the way for the State Fire Marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources.
Overnight Thursday, the fire is expected to continue its extreme behavior due to forecast weather conditions.
The Klamath County Structural Task Force is expected to continue protection measures for private properties in the area.
Evacuations
There is currently a Level 2 (GET SET) issued for two properties northeast of the fire, and a Level 1 (GET READY) issued for the Sycan Estates north of the town of Beatty.
The Level 1 is also issued for residents north of Drew Road between Sprague River Road near the town of Sprague River and Godawa Springs Road north of the town of Beatty.
Closures
The Fremont-Winema National Forest issued an emergency fire closure order for the area between Forest Road 4542 on the western edge, along Forest Roads 45 and 46 on the northern edge to Forest Road 27 on the eastern side. Then to the junction with Forest Road 3462, heading west to the junction with Forest Road 3445, then south to the Forest Boundary, following the Boundary west to Forest Road 44 and then north to the junction with Forest Road 4542. Forest Road 44 is also closed between the Sprague River Road and Forest Road 4542.
Officials are asking the public to watch out for increased fire equipment on the roads and highways near the fire, particularly in the Chiloquin area.
Smoke is expected to continue to impact the local area, and those who are sensitive to the smoke are advised to take precautions.
Smoke
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory on Thursday, July 8, for south central Oregon including Klamath, Lake and parts of Douglas and Jackson counties.
The source of the smoke is the Bootleg Fire near Fuego Mountain and the Jack Fire near Jack Creek along Highway 138 E. As of Thursday, the Jack Fire was reported to be 2,395 acres with no containment reported.
The DEQ expected the air quality advisory to last until at least Monday morning.
People most at risk from the smoke include infants, young children, and people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant women.
Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:
Stay inside if possible, and keep windows and doors closed.Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.Use high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifies, or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions.Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.If you have heart or lung disease or asthma, follow your healthcare provider’s advice. If you use medication to manage your condition, make sure you get refills as early as possible. Try to keep at least one week of medication on hand.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 10, in coordination with the Klamath Tribes, issued a ban on all outdoor open burning on the Klamath Reservation.