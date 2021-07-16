Erratic Bootleg Fire destroys dozens of homes, expands

Evacuation orders
Level 3 (Go Now)
• County line on Hwy 140 east to Quartz Mt, following the FS RD 3660 to Corral Crk, north to FS Rd 34, to Deadhorse and Campbell Lakes, Bald Butte to north of Winter Rim, to Picture Rock Pass, east over Hager Mt, county line at Coffee Pot Spring.
Level 2 (Get Set)
• From county line near Mitchell Monument south to Hwy 140, running along Hwy 140 east to Quartz Mountain and northeast to Dairy Creek CG, then north to Government Harvey Junction, north on FS 29 Rd to Hwy 31 again encompassing the west shore of Summer Lake and stopping 2 miles short of ODFW headquarters on Hwy 31, then west across Thompson Reservoir to the County line.
Level 1 (Be Ready)
• West of Hwy 140.
Level 1 – Be Ready Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area, monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information.
Evacuation shelters are located at the following locations: Klamath County Fairgrounds, La Pine Middle School, and a shelter will be available later tonight at the Daly Middle School Auditorium (220 South H ST)
Firefighters continue fighting
For the fourth day in a row, the Bootleg Fire sent firefighters running for safety from leading edges of the fire as hot, dry and windy weather fuel the fire’s rapid growth and intense behavior.
As of Friday, the Bootleg Fire had grown to 241,497 acres with 7% containment. There were 1,921 personnel assigned to the fire.
In the late afternoon Thursday, a pyrocumulus cloud "collapsed" spreading embers to the east of the main fire, prompting additional evacuation notices for the Summer Lake and Spring Lake communities in Lake County.
By Friday morning the fire’s perimeter was over 200 miles long, acccording to Rob Allen, Incident Commander for the Pacific Northwest Area Incident Management Team 2.
“That’s an enormous amount of line to build and hold,” he said. “We are continuing to use every resource from dozers of air tankers to engage where it’s safe to do so."
On Thursday, fire crews made some progress on the southern edge of the fire, as winds pushed the fire back into itself.
On the western edge, crews continue to hold containment lines and are patrolling for any remaining hotspots near the fireline.
Several crews will continue working to protect and wrap houses near Paisley and Summer Lake as a precaution, ahead of potential fire growth toward those communities in the coming days. Additional structural firefighters will arrive Friday and Saturday to assist the east side of the fire with structure protection.
An initial review Friday showed the Bootleg Fire destroyed 67 homes and 117 outbuildings overnight in Klamath County. Authorities were still counting the losses in Lake County, where the flames are surging up to 4 miles a day.
The blaze has forced 2,000 people to evacuate and is threatening 5,000 buildings that include homes and smaller structures, fire spokeswoman Holly Krake said.
The Bootleg Fire is now 377 square miles — larger than the area of New York City — and mostly uncontained.
“We’re likely going to continue to see fire growth over miles and miles of active fire line,” Krake said. “We are continuing to add thousands of acres a day, and it has the potential each day, looking forward into the weekend, to continue those 3- to 4-mile runs.”
The inferno has stymied firefighters for a week with erratic winds and extremely dangerous fire behavior, including ominous fire clouds that form from superheated air rising to a height of up to 6 miles above the blaze.
“We're expecting those same exact conditions to continue and worsen into the weekend,” Krake said of the fire-induced clouds.
Early on, the fire doubled in size almost daily, and strong winds Thursday again pushed the flames rapidly. Similar winds gusting up to 30 mph on Friday
It's burning an area north of the California border that has been gripped by extreme drought, like most of the American West.
Extremely dry conditions and heat waves tied to climate change have swept the region, making wildfires harder to fight. Climate change has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.
No evidence of looting
Brandon Fowler, emergency manager for the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, said his office not currently aware of any looting within the evacuation zone.
“We are conducting regular patrols through the fire area,” Fowler said. “If anyone witnesses looting or people in their area who should not be, they should contact 911.”
Cynthia Schmidt, a resident who lost her home to the Bootleg Fire, said she wouldn’t be surprised if certain individuals take advantage of the situation to loot.
Schmidt said fire crews have been going from home to home within the evacuation zone, presumably to check for hotspots and structural integrity, she said. Schmidt said firefighters are cutting people’s locked gates as part of their process of checking properties, and then leaving.
“When the gates are unlocked, that is part of the problem,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said that her lock was not cut, because she was on her property when fire crews came by for a check. Schmidt added that home and outbuilding were destroyed — all that's left on her property are a couple of trash cans, so looting is not one of her primary concerns.
Smoke
According to the Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program, smoke continues to accumulate and circulate over communities in the area surrounding the Bootleg Fire.
The smoke will continue to substantially impact air quality in areas south and southeast of the fire, especially the Sprague River Valley, which has an air quality designated as “extremely unhealthy,” which means everyone should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.
Weather and fire behavior Friday and Saturday will support the same smoke ventilation patterns in the forecast areas as seen over the past two days. Low-lying areas south and southwest of the fire should expect concentrations of smoke to increase overnight with good dispersal during the day.
Summer Lake Wildlife Area closed
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has temporarily closed the Summer Lake Wildlife Area due to the Bootleg and Log fires.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has issued Level 1 and Level 2 evacuation notices for portions of SLWA and the situation continues to change rapidly. Out of an abundance of caution for the public, firefighter safety and future elevated evacuation notices, the ODFW decided to temporarily close the wildlife area until further notice.