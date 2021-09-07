Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
An aerial view of the Cougar Peak Fire, burning Tuesday afternoon northwest of Lakeview.
LAKEVIEW – The Cougar Peak Fire is burning approximately 15 miles northwest of Lakeview on the Fremont-Winema National Forest Lakeview Ranger District.
The fire was discovered at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday and is estimated to be 60 acres and growing rapidly. It is burning in mixed conifer and brush. The fire is threatening Oregon Department of Forestry protected lands.
Cottonwood Campground is located approximately 1.5 miles west of the Cougar Peak Fire. The campground was evacuated by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office this afternoon. Recreation sites in the area are closed, including Upper Cottonwood, as well as Cottonwood Creek Trailhead, due to the fire.
There are multiple air and ground wildland firefighting resources fighting the fire this afternoon and evening, with more on order. Air resources include three heavy air tankers and three helicopters.
Smoke from the fire is highly visible along Oregon State Highway 140 between Lakeview and Quartz Mountain, as well as along U.S. Highway 395. Drivers should use caution in the area due to increased traffic from wildland firefighting equipment.