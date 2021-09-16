Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Firefighters are continue to make significant progress on the Bear Flat Fire in the Klamath River Canyon, approximately 9 miles southwest of Keno.
As of Thursday morning, the fire is estimated to be 60 acres in size and 10 percent contained. Its cause is under investigation.
There was not much change in the fire on Wednesday, according to the Forest Service, although winds in the afternoon resulted in a couple small spot fires which were quickly lined.
On Thursday, winds, temperatures and relative humidity are expected to be lower, with moderate humidity recovery overnight. Winds are expected to pick up Friday, with gusts up to 20 mph in the forecast due to an incoming front. Firefighters will be working Thursday to maximize efforts ahead of the predicted winds.
There are nearly 120 people assigned to the fire, including three hand crews, six engines, two water tenders and 2 dozers. Wildland firefighting resources will continue to work to secure lines, identify and mitigate hazard trees and identify contingency line options.
The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) Type 3 Incident Management Team is continuing to manage the fire response.
The Lakeview District Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has temporarily closed Ward Road from Route 66 to Mud Springs Road and Copco/Big Bend Road-entire road south of the Emergency Spillway. The Klamath River is also closed to rafting from the Klamath Dam to the Oregon-California state line. Campgrounds in the Upper Klamath River Canyon on river right are closed and the public is asked to stay out of the canyon area.
Smoke from the fire will continue to be highly visible. There are no structures threatened and the community of Keno is not at risk.