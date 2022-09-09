Chris kattan

Comedian Chris Kattan is set to preform on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Ross Ragland Theater.

 Courtesy of Chris Kattan

When famed actor-comedian Chris Kattan moved to a new town during his high school years, he used his talents to establish himself amongst his new peers.

“I did impressions of some of the different teachers,” Kattan said. “It was a big hit.”

