When famed actor-comedian Chris Kattan moved to a new town during his high school years, he used his talents to establish himself amongst his new peers.
“I did impressions of some of the different teachers,” Kattan said. “It was a big hit.”
The teachers were less than impressed Kattan said.
Kattan, perhaps best known for his role in “Night at the Roxbury” and his seven seasons on “Saturday Night Live,” is making his way up to Klamath Falls on Saturday, Sept. 10 to perform at the Ross Ragland theater for its monthly comedy show production.
Though he has never been to the area before, Kattan says he is looking forward to seeing Crater Lake and getting to know the local community, remarking that he himself spent a number of years in the pacific northwest.
The laughs begin at the Ross Ragland Theater at 7:30 p.m.
Comedy influences
Growing up, the young comedian-to-be found joy in watching comedy classics with his father, whom he lists as one of his biggest influences.
“We used to watch a lot of old films,” Kattan recalled. “He brought me up on watching anything from Marx pictures to Bing Crosby classics. He had really impeccable taste.”
For Kattan, the motivation to pursue a career in comedy came from his father, who was also a performer and actor.
“He was very, very funny. He always made people laugh, and I thought that was an amazing gift,” Kattan said. “He was a very big influence on me.”
Also amongst his comedic heroes are Steve Martin, Zach Galafianakas and Buster Keaton.