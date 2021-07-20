Bootleg, Log fires merge into 388,000-acre blaze

The nation’s largest wildfire torched more dry forest in Oregon and forced the evacuation of a wildlife research station Monday as firefighters had to retreat from the flames for the ninth consecutive day due to erratic and dangerous fire behavior.
Firefighters were forced to pull back as flames, pushed by winds and fueled by bone-dry conditions, jumped fire-retardant containment lines and pushed up to 4 miles into new territory, authorities said.
The destructive Bootleg Fire grew to more than 476 square miles, an area about the size of Los Angeles.
Fire crews were also rushing to corral multiple “slop fires” — patches of flames that escaped fire lines meant to contain the blaze — before they grew in size. One of those smaller fires was already nearly 4 square miles in size. Thunderstorms with dry lightning were possible Monday as well, heightening the dangers.
“We are running firefighting operations through the day and all through the night,” said Joe Hessel, incident commander. “This fire is a real challenge, and we are looking at sustained battle for the foreseeable future.”
On Monday, the fire reached the southern edge of Sycan Marsh, a privately owned wetland that hosts thousands of migrating birds and is a key research station on wetland restoration.
The blaze, which was 25% contained, has burned at least 67 homes and 100 buildings while threatening thousands more in a remote landscape of forests, lakes and wildlife refuges.
Bootleg and Log fires merge
Fire officials expected the Bootleg Fire and the Log Fire to the northeast to merge and confirmed Tuesday that they have, following an infrared sweep of the area.
“We were able to confirm this morning that the fire did merge,” Scott Babinowich, a spokesperson for the Pacific Northwest Team 2 said.
“Operationally it doesn’t really change much,” Babinowich said. “It is something pretty common that we see with these large fires.”
While the merging of the two fires does not change much as far as firefighting goes, it does eliminate pockets of interior fuel, making for easier planning, Babinowich said.
Babinowich added he wouldn’t go as far as saying the merging fires is a good thing, but it does provide some advantages.
The cause of the Log Fire is still unknown.
Gearhart Wilderness
Babinowich said that 100% of the Gearhart Wilderness has been impacted by the Bootleg Fire, meaning the whole area is within the fire perimeter. What the damage looks like and what ecological impacts it will have, will be assessed once crews can enter the area to assess.
“The number one priority (now) is fire containment,” Babinowich said. “So, that is the main priority for all the teams here for the foreseeable future.”
“When everyone is comfortable with containment and there is no more threats to structures, they will assess the damage.”
Babinowich did add fire is a natural process, and wilderness areas rely on fires as part of the natural ecosystem.
“It will take time to assess the impacts to the ecosystem.”
Monument at site of WWII explosion survives
The interpretive signs and historic shrapnel-scarred trees that make up the Mitchell Monument survived the Bootleg Fire's flames, Marcus Kauffman, public information officer with Oregon Department of Forestry’s incident management team 1 said Tuesday.
The signs and trees were wrapped in flame-resistant material last week. Kauffman said he hadn't visited the site himself, but could say from photos, that damage at the site — the only place in the United States where Americans were killed as a direct result of enemy action during World War II — was limited.
The monument is no longer in the directional path of the flames and is at a "much lower risk" of sustaining damage than it was previously, Kauffman said.
No smoke is good news
Recently, air quality in the Klamath Basin has drastically improved, and unless a new fire sprouts up somewhere nearby, current weather forecasts are showing Klamath Falls is in good shape when it comes to wildfire smoke blowing into the area.
Marc Spilde, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Medford, said given current conditions on the ground, Klamath Falls is due for little or no smoke in the air. Any smoke that does drift into the area will most likely come at night or the early morning, Spilde said. However, Spilde is cautiously optimistic when it comes to smoke, given things can change on a dime.
“Smoke is not an easy thing to forecast, it is dependent upon the wind and how much smoke the fire is outputting,” Spilde said.
Previously, the basin was a hot, smoky mess during the Lava, Tennant and Salt fires that burned in northern California, but now that those fires are largely contained and fizzling out, the Bootleg Fire is the major smoke producer, Spilde said.
There are also a couple of smaller fires burning in northern California and to the southeast in Reno, but most of the smoke is coming from the Bootleg to the northeast.
The northeast position of the fire, in conjunction with a south southwestern wind, is pushing all the smoke to the north and the east, creating smokey and unhealthy air quality for communities in that area.
“At this point the air quality advisory will be for Lake County,” Valeree Lane, public information officer at Klamath County Public Health said.
Lane said that as of this morning, the Oregon Health Authority has yet to record any spikes in hospital or clinic visits due to smokey conditions.
Tom Hottman, public information officer at Sky Lakes Medical Center, said currently there has not been any apparent increase in emergency visits to the hospital due to the lower air quality.
While air quality is expected to remain moderate for Klamath Falls, Sprague River, and Chiloquin, places like Paisley and Silver Lake will experience extremely unhealthy air quality, Lane said.
Lane suggested that, if possible, people in areas with unhealthy air quality, should seek cleaner air spaces.
Klamath County Public Health has organized a list of “cleaner air-cooling centers” around the county for residents to get some relief from the smoke. The centers are listed as follows:
Klamath County Library, Klamath County Fairgrounds, KlamatH Falls Senior Center and libraries in Bly, Bonanza, Chemult, Chiloquin, Gilchrist, Keno, Malin, Merrill, South Suburban and Sprague River.
As far as preparing for decreased air quality and smokey days as fire season progresses, Lane said Klamath County Public Health suggests drinking lots of water, and to use filtration devices at home. If a filtration device is not an option, Lane suggested improvising by duct taping a heating air filter to an inexpensive box fan. Instructional videos on how to fashion an improvised air filtration device, click the link here, and here.
“This is an event that we will be dealing with for an extended period of time,” Lane said. “Just because we haven't seen it yet, doesn’t mean we won’t see it."