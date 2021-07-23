Bootleg Fire passes 400,000 acres; containment at 40 percent

BLY (AP) — The nation's largest wildfire raged through Klamath and Lake counties on Friday, but crews were scaling back some night operations as hard work and weaker winds helped reduce the spread of flames.
The Bootleg Fire, which has destroyed an area half the size of Rhode Island, was 40% surrounded after burning some 70 homes, mainly cabins, fire officials said.
At least 2,000 homes were ordered evacuated at some point during the fire and an additional 5,000 were threatened.
The upper eastern edge of the blaze continued to move toward Summer Lake, jumping fire lines on Thursday and prompting an evacuation order for some portions of Lake County to be raised to “go now!” fire officials said.
Winds up to 10 mph could drive the flames through timber but not at the pace seen last week, when the wind-driven blaze grew exponentially, fire information officer Angela Goldman said.
The fire, which was sparked by lightning, had been expanding by up to 4 miles a day, pushed by strong winds and critically dry weather.
There was good news on the lower portion of the 624-square-mile blaze. Crews had locked in containment lines and on the lower southeastern side, crews were able to gain a substantial foothold, allowing them to cut back to nighttime patrols from what had been a “24-7 run-and-gun” fight, fire information officer Sarah Gracey said.
“For us, that’s a pretty big step,” she said. “It’s not that easy to work in a pitch-black forest in the middle of the night.”
Crews will be able to rest and contribute to dayside attacks, she said.
“We have had day after day of red flag warnings (of extreme fire danger) and today we don’t have a red flag warning,” Gracey said Thursday. However, low humidity and high temperatures remained a concern.
That side of the blaze also had burned into an area blackened by a previous fire, creating gaps in the fuel and reducing the spread of flames through grass, shrub and timber, Gracey said.
Crews have managed to make some real progress on containing the Bootleg Fire, with 40% containment as of Friday morning, and possible rainfall forecast for next week.
While the weather has been cooperating somewhat, it is not the only factor in firefighter’s recent successes on the nation's largest wildfire. Currently 400,389 acres in size, the Bootleg is one of the largest in Oregon’s history, and is being fought round the clock by 2,389 personnel.
There was some increased fire activity last night towards Summer Lake, Sarah Gracey, spokesperson for the Bootleg Fire with the Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team said. “The fire was quite active in the area last night,” Gracey, who is stationed in Lakeview said.
This morning, the area started off without a Red Flag Warning, but one was later issued at 2 p.m. and remains in effect until 8 p.m. tonight.
Fortunately, for fire crews, winds will remain light through the weekend and into mid next week, and temperatures will stay cooler.
“Sometime next week we could get some monsoonal moisture bringing thunderstorms,” Gracey said.
Shad Keene, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service out of Medford confirmed the possibility of rain. He said the forecast shows an increased probability of precipitation over the fire, with about a 25% chance Tuesday. However, Keene said, lightning may accompany the storms.
“How much lightning is a big question right now,” Keene said. “Long story short, we’ve got monsoonal moisture moving up from the south.”
The smoke will also decrease heating at the surface which decreases the chance of thunderstorms, he said.
“The best case would be storms without lightning but that is hard to do because right now is when lightning is most likely,” Keene said.
With Monday being the first chance of showers, Tuesday brings the highest possibility, he said.
“Chances are slim, but there is a chance any lightning could be problematic because of the dry ground and vegetation,” Keene said.
Lower winds and higher humidity have also contributed to better firefighting conditions, and while weather patterns are changing, tomorrow is forecast to be very dry and unstable, Keene added. “The weather hasn’t improved that much.”
The most active part of the Bootleg currently, is the southern zone, Gracey said.
“We honestly have made progress due to the incredibly hard work we have done,” Gracey said. “The work has been going on 24/7.”
The progress has allowed crews to plan on reducing night operations.
“The less work we have to do at night is really safer for us and our number one priority is firefighter safety,” Gracey said.
Gracey said fire officials plan to reduce nighttime activity to night patrols, an indication that they are getting a handle on night activity.
There was also increased fire activity pushing up towards Summer Lake in the north central area of the fire. The fire spotted at one point, and hand crews and dozers built a direct line over it last night, Gracey said.
“The crews are going to continue to hold that line and also keep an eye out on any additional spot that they have missed.”
Gracey said that fire crews may perform a burnout in the area to protect homes in Summer Lake if they are unable to get a good handle on the spot fire today.
Crews have completed dozer lines around the Sycan Marsh area into Coyote Creek. Dozer lines have been punched in from Coyote Creek to the south, and they are working north from Long Creek and South from Coyote Creek with intentions of meeting somewhere in the middle, Gracey added.