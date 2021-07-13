Bootleg Fire now nation's largest, evacuations expand into Lake County

The Bootleg Fire, burning near Bly and Sprague River and now into Lake County, is the nation's largest wildfire.
On Monday, the blaze briefly settled down after three straight days in which it doubled in size, according Brad Bramlett, public information officer for the Northwest Incident Management Team 10.
But the calm did not last long.
Around 2 or 3 p.m. the wind and fire picked up again. It started spreading fiercely to the north and east, as it has been wont to do since it started July 6 on Fuego Mountain. It grew by more than three miles, fueled by extreme drought conditions, single digit humidity and high temperatures.
A new fire started in the Moccasin Hills area Monday, reached five acres in size and led to the evacuation of several residents. It was quickly suppressed, according to fire managers.
On the southern edge of the fire, crews built six miles of dozer line toward Obenchain Reservoir.
The Bootleg continues to threaten 1,926 structures and Tuesday evening it remained at 0% containment.
Currently, there are 1,189 personnel, 133 engines, 10 helicopters, 11 dozers, and 32 water tenders assigned to the fire. Infrared mapping shows the fire at 201,923 acres in size as of Tuesday night.
The dry, hot, windy weather that is driving the rapid spread of the fire is not forecast to let up soon.
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday for Klamath and Lake counties. Fire managers noted the potential for rapid spread in the coming days,
Kelley Minty Morris, chair of the Klamath County Board of Commissioners said the county has opened rooms at the former Oregon Motel 8 to Red Cross volunteers, emergency workers and sheriff’s deputies from other parts of the state who responded to the emergency.
The county now owns the motel and the adjacent RV park, which it purchased as part of a statewide initiative known as Project Turnkey. Emergencies like the Bootleg Fire are why they did so, Minty Morris said.
Minty Morris said the county was told Saturday evening that the Red Cross members would be arriving, but evacuations had left no hotel rooms available in town.
While the transitional housing project hasn’t officially started, Minty Morris said the county was able to provide about 10 rooms for Red Cross members, and four to five rooms for out-of-area law enforcement who are in county to assist.
“Even though we haven't formally opened the space, we quickly got that together and available,” Minty Morris added. “Having this resource was just a major sigh of relief for everyone.”
Transmission lines down
The fire disrupted service on three transmission lines providing up to 5,500 megawatts of electricity to California, where the state’s grid operator asked for voluntary power conservation from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to ease the strain. The timing coincides with decreasing generation from solar facilities as night falls.
The shut down lines run generally from Bend south to Klamath Falls. They automatically shut themselves off after sensing wildfire smoke, which can be harmful to the lines, said Maryam Habibi, spokesperson for the Bonneville Power Administration, the federal nonprofit that manages the lines.
Since Friday, crews have been in the area to look for damage in areas around the lines where it's safe to search, Habibi said. The lines rest on steel latticework and so far the damage seen has been "fairly mild." But because of fire danger, crews haven't been able to see the full extent of the lines.
New Evacuation notices
Level 3 (Go Now)
• South of the Sycan River, south of Forest Roads 3239 and 28, and the Gearhart Wilderness west of Forest Road 3372 in Lake County.
Level 2 (Get Set)
• Sycan Marsh area, Chocktoot Creek Drainage area, west of Forest Road 28 and east of Forest Road 3372, north of Forest Road 34, and through the area that includes Corral Creek Campground and Mitchell Monument.
Level 1 (Be Ready)
• From the northeast at the Lake County line, through the Yamsay Mountain Recreation Area, extending east to the south of Thompson Reservoir to Winter Rim Recreation Area, then south near the Forest Boundary, then following Chewaucan Road south to Forest Road 34.
The evacuation levels include recreation sites in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, as well as private property.
Expanded forest closure
System lands and roads within the Fremont-Winema National Forest — including Bly, Chemult, Chiloquin, Lakeview, Paisley and Silver Lake ranger districts — are now closed to the public.
The expanded forest closure order includes lands south of Silver Lake Road between U.S. Highway 97 and Oregon State Highway 31; west of Oregon State Highway 31 and U.S. Highway 395; north of the Oregon-California statel ine; northeast of Willow Valley Road, Langell Valley Road, Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, Oregon State Highway 140 and Sprague River Road to U.S. Highway 97; and east of U.S. Highway 97 between Chiloquin and Silver Lake Road.