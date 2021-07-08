Bootleg Fire now Oregon's largest; smoke advisory throughout region

The Bootleg Fire burning up on the Chiloquin Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest has become the largest wildfire currently burning in the state.
The fire, which officials now estimate is 16,814 acres with 1% containment as of Thursday morning, is burning on Fuego Mountain, about 11 miles northeast of Sprague River.
The fire is burning on the Chiloquin and Bly Ranger districts, and Northwest Incident Management Team 10 took command of the fire at 6 a.m. this morning.
A Red Flag Warning will go into effect Thursday afternoon and evening due to strong, gusty winds and relatively low humidity.
Fire behavior was extreme Wednesday night and firefighters worked on strengthening roads and identifying anchor points. The fire crossed the Sycan River yesterday, and is in the West Spodue project are on the Bly Ranger District, an area that has recently undergone fuel reduction and prescribed burning, which is expected to aid fire crews.
On Thursday, the fire expected to continue its extreme behavior due to forecast weather conditions.
The Klamath County Structural Task Force is expected to continue protection measures for private properties in the area.
Evacuations
There is currently a Level 2 (GET SET) issued for two properties northeast of the fire, and a Level 1 (GET READY) issued for the Sycan Estates north of the town of Beatty.
The Level 1 is also issued for residents north of Drew Road between Sprague River Road near the town of Sprague River and Godawa Springs Road north of the town of Beatty.
Closures
The Fremont-Winema National Forest issued an emergency fire closure order for the area between Forest Road 4542 on the western edge, along Forest Roads 45 and 46 on the northern edge to Forest Road 27 on the eastern side. Then to the junction with Forest Road 3462, heading west to the junction with Forest Road 3445, then south to the Forest Boundary, following the Boundary west to Forest Road 44 and then north to the junction with Forest Road 4542. Forest Road 44 is also closed between the Sprague River Road and Forest Road 4542.
Officials are asking the public to watch out for increased fire equipment on the roads and highways near the fire, particularly in the Chiloquin area.
Smoke is expected to continue to impact the local area, and those who are sensitive to the smoke are advised to take precautions.
Smoke
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory on Thursday, July 8, for south central Oregon including Klamath, Lake and parts of Douglas and Jackson counties.
The source of the smoke is the Bootleg Fire near Fuego Mountain and the Jack Fire near Jack Creek along Highway 138 E. As of Thursday, the Jack Fire was reported to be 2,395 acres with no containment reported.
The DEQ expected the air quality advisory to last until at least Monday morning.
People most at risk from the smoke include infants, young children, and people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant women.
Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:
Stay inside if possible, and keep windows and doors closed.
Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.
Use high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifies, or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions.
Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.
If you have heart or lung disease or asthma, follow your healthcare provider’s advice. If you use medication to manage your condition, make sure you get refills as early as possible. Try to keep at least one week of medication on hand.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 10, in coordination with the Klamath Tribes, issued a ban on all outdoor open burning on the Klamath Reservation.