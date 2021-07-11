Bootleg Fire grows to 143,000 acres

EVACUATIONS
Due to rapid fire movement, evacuation areas and levels are being updated as conditions change.
The fastest way to find the latest information on evacuations is to subscribe to the Klamath County Sheriff’s office Emergency Alerts at www.Alerts.KlamathCounty.org.
Level 3 (GO NOW)
North of the town of Beatty. East side of Godowa Springs Rd north of the OC&E Trail to the Klamath county line.
Near the town of Sprague River. Upper Tableland area north of Oregon Pines Rd.
Level 2 (GET SET)
Klamath Forrest Estates/Moccasin Hills Area
West side of Godowa Springs Road, south of Oregon Pines Road and Tableland Road to the river.
Level 1 (BE READY)
Between Beatty and Bly three miles south of Highway 140 from Yellow Jacket Springs to Fishhole Creek.
The area from the intersection of Sprague River Rd and Forbes Rd extending east to Godowa Springs and Yellow Jacket Springs and south of the Sprague River for four miles.
Fire update
Firefighters, emergency managers and other public safety officials on Sunday faced the fifth day in a row of extreme, intense fire behavior on the Bootleg Fire, as hot, dry, windy weather persists in the area.
Those conditions escalated Saturday afternoon, resulting life-threatening risk to public and emergency responder safety. Conditions were so extreme that firefighters disengaged and moved to predetermined safety zones.
This extreme fire behavior resulted in approximately four miles of fire growth both to the east and north. The fire moved through Sycan Estates, crossed the East-West road, and burned about eight additional miles along the high voltage powerline corridor (for a total of 12 miles).
Damage to structures and infrastructure is being assessed; some structures have been lost. There have been no reported fatalities.
On the south west side of the fire, light winds and lighter fuel conditions allowed firefighters, structure protection teams, and air support to be successful in minimizing fire growth to the south (communities of Klamath Forest Estates/Moccasin Hills, Tablelands). Western movement of the fire toward Chiloquin was also minimal.
On Sunday: Fire managers are adding more crews to night shift because weather conditions are better for fighting the fire, as well as for building containment lines. Crews are also working on structural triage, defensible space and protection. Following yesterday’s significant fire growth, crews are scouting new locations for safe, effective primary and secondary containment lines around the entire fire perimeter. Aircraft (helicopters and fixed wing water and retardant drops) are being used to assist on-the-ground crews.
CLOSURES
The emergency closure for the Bootleg Fire area on the Fremont-Winema National Forest expanded Saturday due to increased fire activity and movement on the eastern and northern flanks.
The closure area is on National Forest System land between Forest Roads 4542 and 45 on the western edge, north to the Forest Boundary at Head of the River Campground, then following the Forest Boundary east to the Sycan Marsh area, then south around Forest Road 30, also known as Ivory Pine Road, down along the Forest Boundary, before turning west and following to Forest Road 44 and then north to the junction with Forest Road 4542.
Additionally, Forest Road 44 is closed from Sprague River Road east to the junction with Forest Road 4542.
Forest Road 30 is closed as a result of the order. Those traveling into the area from the east side are advised to not go further west on Forest Road 30 than the junction with Forest Road 28 at Currier Guard Station.
Head of the River Campground, Sycan Ford Picnic Area and Horseglade Trailhead are within the closure area.
Area residents and forest visitors are asked to avoid the fire area and related roads while suppression activities continue. Anyone driving in the area should watch for increased traffic and vehicles associated with wildland firefighting.
Violations of the closure order are punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment of not more than 6 months or both.
Fire information
On Sunday, fire and county officials will be at the following sites to provide information and answer questions.
Because the team will make multiple stops, times listed are approximate.
• Sprague River Community Center, 1 – 1:30 p.m.
• Beatty Community Center, 1:45 – 2:15 p.m.
• Bly, 2:30 – 3 p.m.
• Paisley (location TBA), 4:30 – 5 p.m.
• Summer Lake (location TBA), 5:30 – 6 p.m.
Fire information boards, updated daily, are located at:
• Chiloquin Public Parking Lot
• Beatty Community Center
• Sprague River Community Center
• Bly Ranger District Office
• Bly: Breadwagon
• Klamath Falls: Klamath County Fairgrounds Red Cross Evacuation Center
• Klamath Falls: Crater Lake Junction Travel Center (KLA-MO-YA Casino)