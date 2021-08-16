Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email

Sun above the trees shrouded in smoke on August 4 over the Bootleg Fire.
Crews have fully contained the Bootleg Fire, though active burning still remains in the interior of the blaze.
With ongoing fire activity in other areas this season, as well as the overall size of the fire, patrols within the fire perimeter will be limited.
There are currently five engines assigned for the 413,717-acre fire area.
There will still be some suppression activity within the interior as resources become available later in the season.
Smoke will continue to be visible within the fire perimeter likely until winter snows. There are also numerous hazards within the fire area. This includes fire-damaged trees, standing dead trees and downed trees blocking roads. Cattleguards, roads and other infrastructure have also been damaged by the fire and suppression activities.
Forest resource specialists and crews are actively working to identify and address hazards or needed repairs in the fire area. However, due to additional fire activity and limited staff, this work is expected to last at least through the season.
The Bootleg Fire Emergency Closure Area remains in effect for public safety due to ongoing wildfire activity and hazards within the fire perimeter. It is also for employee and firefighter safety as work continues within the fire area and near the perimeter.