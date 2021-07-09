Bootleg Fire doubles in size — again

Evacuations
At the recommendation of the Bootleg Fire Incident Commander, following are the current evacuation levels issued by Klamath County Emergency Management:
Level 3 (Go) – Leave immediately
• (NEW) North of the town of Beatty. North end of Godawa Springs Road north of the rock quarry.
• Near the town of Sprague River. Upper Tableland area north of Oregon Pines Road.
• North of the town of Beatty. Sycan Estates area.
Level 2 (Get Set) - Be ready to leave at a moment’s notice
• North of the town of Beatty. The area north of Highway 140, on both sides of Godowa Springs Road, south of the rock quarry.
• North of the town of Sprague River. Klamath Forest Estates/Moccasin Hills area.
-------------------------
Many people living near Sprague River were ordered to evacuate Friday as the Bootleg Fire continues to burn out of control.
As of Friday, evacuation orders were in effect for homes north of the town of Beatty, at the north end of Godawa Springs Road north of the rock quarry, near the town of Sprague River in the upper Tableland area north of Oregon Pines Road and in the Sycan Estates area.
The fire's growth prompted Klamath County officials to declare a state of emergency on Friday, and for the Red Cross to set up an overnight shelter at the Klamath County Fairgrounds for people evacuating from the surrounding areas.
The shelter and temporary evacuation point are located at the John Hancock Event Center, 2531 S 6th Street.
Samantha Totten-Perry, volunteer with the American Red Cross on the Klamath County Community Emergency Response Team said the shelter is specifically for individuals who have been impacted by the wildfire.
It is for both people and animals, and there will be cots, meals and water provided, Totten-Perry said. The shelter will stay open until evacuation requests are lifted and people can return home.
“We’ll stay open as long as there is a need basically,” Totten-Perry added.
The state of emergency declaration serves to allow the county to secure more resources to help fight the fire, said Kelly Minty Morris, chair of the Klamath County Board of Commissioners.
“It appears this is a massive conflagration,” Minty Morris said.
The declaration allows the county to access resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency if such resources become necessary, Minty Morris added.
Mark Enty, a spokesman for the Northwest Incident Management Team 10, said the weather is playing a major factor in the Bootleg’s erratic behavior and quick growth.
“In the past couple of days it just jumped,” Enty said. “That was due to the weather we are having. That increased wind is going to contribute to increased fire behavior.”
Another factor is that a lot of fuel has been able to build up in areas that have not experienced wildfires in some time. And as that fuel dried out during the hot, dry summer, it has gave the fire the ability to burn and spread quickly.
“It is extremely receptive fuel that is really contributing to the severity of the fire activity," Enty said. "And when it is hot and windy it is going to make things a lot worse."
Enty’s crew just arrived on the fire in the past couple days, he said.
“As we got here the situation sort of changed and increased dramatically, so we are moving along with those changes and keeping ourselves ahead of what could happen.” he said.
Enty said fire crews are shifting towards focusing toward nighttime operations, when they can be more proactive.
Fighting the fire at night will ensure firefighters' exposure to the extreme daytime fire behavior is as limited as possible, but that does not mean crews are going to stop working during the day, Enty said.
“The daytime operations will still go on just at a reduced rate,” Enty said. “We are going to be working basically around the clock.”
Another operation planned for overnight firefighting activities includes infrared sweeps of the fire to provide crews with a good idea of its size and movement.
As of Friday night, fire officials estimated Bootleg's size at 38,800 acres and little containment. It continues to burn on Fuego Mountain, about 11 miles northeast of Sprague River and 15 miles northwest of Beatty.
Closures
The Fremont-Winema National Forest issued an emergency fire closure order for the area between Forest Road 4542 on the western edge, along Forest Roads 45 and 46 on the northern edge to Forest Road 27 on the eastern side. Then to the junction with Forest Road 3462, heading west to the junction with Forest Road 3445, then south to the Forest Boundary, following the Boundary west to Forest Road 44 and then north to the junction with Forest Road 4542. Forest Road 44 is also closed between the Sprague River Road and Forest Road 4542.
Officials are asking the public to watch out for increased fire equipment on the roads and highways near the fire, particularly in the Chiloquin area.