Bootleg at 413,600 acres, but dangerous weather approaches

Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
1 of 2
Firefighter Troy Madalena from Santa Fe, N.M., cuts a smoldering log while working to extinguish spot fires near the Northwest edge of the Bootleg Fire on Friday near Paisley.
Subscribe Today!Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
After a brief respite due to the recent rains and slightly more favorable conditions, fire activity on the Bootleg Fire once again ramped up yesterday, and the same is expected for today.
The Bootleg remains at 53% containment, and is 413,545 acres. There are currently 1,928 personnel assigned to the blaze.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with seven governors from states currently experiencing wildfires to discuss federal assistance.
Gov. Kate Brown was present at the virtual meeting, which took place on Friday.
Yesterday’s thunderstorms sparked 19 wildfires across central Oregon, the largest being the Deep Creek Fire up north in Wasco County, which began around 6 p.m., growing to 2,000 acres, the Central Oregon Fire Management Service said in a release Friday.
Tamara Schmidt, public affairs officer for the Fremont-Winema National Forest said it is still too early to tell if last night’s thunderstorms sparked any fires on the forest.
“Basically things need to dry out a little bit,” Schmidt said. “It takes about a day or two.”
Schmidt added another round of lightning storms is expected today, and a Red Flag Warning is in effect for this afternoon into the evening. A Fire Weather Warning has also been issued for Klamath County, beginning this evening at 7:48 p.m. and going through 5 a.m.
The Fremont-Winema National Forest remains closed to the public in the fire area.
Most of the flare ups on the Bootleg Fire were interior pockets of fuel within the fire zone burning out. Firefighters are working to contain and improve the fire line, and there are currently 160 miles of uncontained fireline on the Bootleg, which has a perimeter of 300 miles.
Fuels remain dry and susceptible to burning, with an ignition likelihood of about 80-90%, and any undetected spot fires could potentially spread rapidly.
Deputy Incident Commander Tom Kurth told crews that today could be a “rowdy fire day with the potential for new starts, line breaks, and new fire behavior.”
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, evacuation levels in Lake County have not changed since Wednesday, July 28. However, due to critical fire weather forecast in the Bootleg Fire area for the next few days, the county is asking residents to remain vigilant to potential wildfire hazards.
Areas along Highway 31 north of Monument Rock and south of Summer Lake, currently in a Level 2 evacuation, should “Be Set” to evacuate if necessary, the Sheriff’s Office said.