Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
The Bear Flat Fire continues to burn in the Klamath River Canyon between Frain Ranch and Klamath River Campgrounds, approximately 9 miles southwest of Keno.
The fire is still estimated to be 50 acres as of Tuesday morning, with no containment. The cause is under investigation.
As a result of the fire, the Bureau of Land Management Lakeview District has temporarily closed Ward Road from Route 66 to Mud Springs Rd and Copco/Big Bend Road south of the emergency spillway.
The Klamath River will also be closed to rafting from the Klamath Dam to the Oregon-California stateline.
In addition, campgrounds in the Upper Klamath River canyon on river right are closed. The public may not enter or drive on closed areas and roads, and all uses — including hunting and dispersed camping — are prohibited.
The fire is burning in steep, inaccessible terrain and heavy timber on the Bureau of Land Management Lakeview District and moving towards Oregon Department of Forestry-protected lands.
Numerous air and ground resources are assigned to the fire or are on order. At 6 a.m., the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership Type 3 Incident Management Team took command of the fire.
Smoke from the fire is highly visible in the area. There are currently no structures threatened or risk to the community of Keno.