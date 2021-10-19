Another day and another large marijuana operation is discovered in Klamath Falls.
On Tuesday, law enforcement found more than 17,600 pounds of mostly processed marijuana buds with a street value of more than $20 million after executing a search warrant on a downtown Klamath Falls warehouse located in the 300 block of Market Street.
According to law enforcement, the 20,550-square-foot facility was filled with drying and processed marijuana, as well as tents and temporary living quarters for 28 workers who were detained and later released.
Two small children were also living inside the warehouse with their parents, who were working as trimmers for the illegal marijuana production, according to police. DHS Child Welfare responded to the scene and investigated.
The illegal marijuana was seized and destroyed at the Klamath County Waste Management Landfill.
The Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) searched the property after information from a Klamath County Sheriff’s Office investigation into grows busted in August and September. An even larger illegal facility was busted earlier this month.
The illegal marijuana operation was operating under the guise of licensed hemp production, according to police. However, on site testing did note the presence of THC.
One man was cited and released for felony unlawful manufacture of marijuana. Additional charges on other suspects will be referred to the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office.