8 A.M. UPDATE: Bootleg Fire evacuations expand into Lake County

New Evacuation notices
Level 3 (Go Now)
• South of the Sycan River, south of Forest Roads 3239 and 28, and the Gearhart Wilderness west of Forest Road 3372 in Lake County.
Level 2 (Get Set)
• Sycan Marsh area, Chocktoot Creek Drainage area, west of Forest Road 28 and east of Forest Road 3372, north of Forest Road 34, and through the area that includes Corral Creek Campground and Mitchell Monument.
Level 1 (Be Ready)
• From the northeast at the Lake County line, through the Yamsay Mountain Recreation Area, extending east to the south of Thompson Reservoir to Winter Rim Recreation Area, then south near the Forest Boundary, then following Chewaucan Road south to Forest Road 34.
The evacuation levels include recreation sites in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, as well as private property.
Expanded forest closure
System lands and roads within the following on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, including Bly, Chemult, Chiloquin, Lakeview, Paisley and Silver Lake ranger districts, are closed.
The expanded forest closure order is on National Forest System lands south of Silver Lake Road between U.S. Highway 97 and Oregon State Highway 31; west of Oregon State Highway 31 and U.S. Highway 395; north of the Oregon-California Stateline; northeast of Willow Valley Road, Langell Valley Road, Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, Oregon State Highway 140 and Sprague River Road to U.S. Highway 97; and east of U.S. Highway 97 between Chiloquin and Silver Lake Road.
The Bootleg Fire has grown into a conflagration, scorching hundreds of thousands of acres on the Fremont-Winema National Forest and the surrounding areas, burning homes and ranches, and sending residents scattering into a Red Cross shelter set up in Klamath Falls.
After doubling in size at least twice over the weekend, it grew only incrementally Sunday, a sign of some progress, said Rich Saalsaa, spokesman for the Oregon State Fire Marshal.
“It’s allowed firefighters to build more lines and go on the offensive,” Saalsaa said.
Seven homes and 43 outbuildings have been destroyed in an area on the south end of the blaze, Saalsaa said.
“Most of these places are not within a community per se. Maybe they’re the same postal zone. But it’s kind of scattered out there, very remote,” Saalsaa said.
Some 1,926 homes were within the current evacuation zone, he said, but he didn’t know how many people that includes.
Transmission lines down
The fire disrupted service on three transmission lines providing up to 5,500 megawatts of electricity to California, where the state’s grid operator asked for voluntary power conservation from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to ease the strain. The timing coincides with decreasing generation from solar facilities as night falls.
The shut down lines run generally from Bend south to Klamath Falls. They automatically shut themselves off after sensing wildfire smoke, which can be harmful to the lines, said Maryam Habibi, spokesperson for the Bonneville Power Administration, the federal nonprofit that manages the lines.
Since Friday, crews have been in the area to look for damage in areas around the lines where it's safe to search, Habibi said. The lines rest on steel latticework and so far the damage seen has been "fairly mild." But because of fire danger, crews haven't been able to see the full extent of the lines.
Residents evacuate
On Sunday, the Red Cross accommodated 93 people at its shelter at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, according to Darrell Fuller, a volunteer with the Red Cross Cascades.
“People show up at the fairgrounds with nothing but their shirt on their back,” said Fuller.
Marc Valens was more fortunate than others. He still had shirts and a home in Ashland, but his entire property near Beatty went up in smoke, reducing the ranch he built over 50 years to a a few cinders.
“It’s hard to tell there was ever a building there, there’s some ash but there is nothing else left,” Valens said with a sigh.
He called it the Moondance Ranch, and Valens bought it in 1961. The Bootleg Fire burned it to the ground Thursday night or Friday morning.
The fire, which began July 6 on Fuego Mountain, has swelled to 201,923 acres as of Tuesday morning. It continues to burn actively on the Fremont-Winema National Forest northeast of Sprague River.
Valens said billowing smoke from the fire was visible from Main Street in Ashland, where he and his wife Anne Golden have a home, and where they plan to stay for the time being.
Valens said once he caught wind of what was happening up on Fuego Mountain, he went out to the ranch on Wednesday to salvage as much as possible. By Wednesday night he was ordered to evacuate as the fire approached.
“And then on Thursday, everything burned,” Valens said.
When he returned Friday, there was nothing but smoking stumps. Luckily Valens managed to secure his property with partial fire insurance about two months ago, a small stroke of luck in an otherwise tragic story.
Valens said he is not sure what the next step will be, but once he is allowed to go back up to his property, his plan is to clean it up so at least the land will return to its natural state.
Then for the rest of the summer, Valens said he hopes to take a tent to his land “and just meditate and figure out what to do next.”
“Even though it's all burned, it is where my heart was for 50 years,” he said.
Valens added that once he gets back up there, he hopes to find his collection of arrowheads that he collected over the past decades.
While losing Moondance Ranch to a wildfire was a heavy price to pay, Valens remains in good spirits, and even expresses deference for the forces of nature that took so much from him.
“I mean, I’m in awe of what I saw. Here’s a part of nature that is just so much power,” he said of the Bootleg Fire.
Compared to past fires in the area, Valens said the Bootleg trampled them in scale and intensity, a trend he said has been apparent year after year.
Fire behavior
Gayne Sears, public information officer for the Northwest Incident Management Team 10 said, intense fire behavior has been characteristic of the Bootleg Fire since it touched off last week. The biggest and most out of control day so far was Saturday, due to the consistently hot, dry and windy weather in the area, in addition to adequate fuel on the ground, Gayne said.
The extreme fire behavior prompted the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office to put out a notice on Saturday stating that it will cite or arrest anybody who remain in evacuation areas, a rare step taken out of concern for public safety and an immediate threat to life.
However, it is unclear if any arrests or citations have been made.
"Because we're still in the emergency stages of this incident the Klamath County Sheriff's Office is not releasing numbers on citations or arrests related to the Bootleg Fire at this time," Brandon Fowler, emergency manager for the Klamath County Sheriff's Office told the Herald and News via text message.
Fortunately fire growth is slowing, and according to Sears, the billowing smoke created by the fire itself, is to thank for the improving conditions.
“It’s really the weather that moderates, and in this case this fire has created so much smoke it is now shading most of the fire area and decreasing the ignition probability,” Sears said.
Red Cross shelter
The Red Cross currently has 54 volunteers from nine different states deployed in Klamath Falls, Fuller said.
The organization’s overnight shelter and temporary evacuation point is located at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, 3531 S 6th Street, and was set up in collaboration with the local Community Emergency Response Team and the Humane Society.
“We are providing them with overnight shelter, food, and mental health care if they need to talk to someone about what they are going through, we have people trained in disaster mental health,” Fuller said.
Fuller said the shelter also accepts animals, and that currently, “There are more horses, dogs, and cats than there are people.”
In addition to the basic amenities provided to evacuees, the Red Cross is helping to connect people with resources to help them get back on their feet.
“We have case workers to help people who have lost their home to help them find something, and we connect them with the resources they need to help them rebuild their lives,” Fuller added.
Previous evacuation orders
Due to rapid fire movement, evacuation areas and levels are being updated as conditions change.
Level 3 (GO NOW)
North of the town of Beatty. East side of Godowa Springs Rd north of the OC&E Trail to the Klamath county line.
Near the town of Sprague River. Upper Tableland area north of Oregon Pines Rd.
Level 2 (GET SET)
Klamath Forrest Estates/Moccasin Hills Area
West side of Godowa Springs Road, south of Oregon Pines Road and Tableland Road to the river.
Level 1 (BE READY)
Between Beatty and Bly three miles south of Highway 140 from Yellow Jacket Springs to Fishhole Creek.
The area from the intersection of Sprague River Rd and Forbes Rd extending east to Godowa Springs and Yellow Jacket Springs and south of the Sprague River for four miles.
Closures
The emergency closure for the Bootleg Fire area on the Fremont-Winema National Forest expanded Saturday due to increased fire activity and movement on the eastern and northern flanks.
The closure area is on National Forest System land between Forest Roads 4542 and 45 on the western edge, north to the Forest Boundary at Head of the River Campground, then following the Forest Boundary east to the Sycan Marsh area, then south around Forest Road 30, also known as Ivory Pine Road, down along the Forest Boundary, before turning west and following to Forest Road 44 and then north to the junction with Forest Road 4542.
Additionally, Forest Road 44 is closed from Sprague River Road east to the junction with Forest Road 4542.
Forest Road 30 is closed as a result of the order. Those traveling into the area from the east side are advised to not go further west on Forest Road 30 than the junction with Forest Road 28 at Currier Guard Station.
Head of the River Campground, Sycan Ford Picnic Area and Horseglade Trailhead are within the closure area.
Area residents and forest visitors are asked to avoid the fire area and related roads while suppression activities continue. Anyone driving in the area should watch for increased traffic and vehicles associated with wildland firefighting.
Violations of the closure order are punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment of not more than 6 months or both.
Smoke
On Monday, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for south central and northeast Oregon due to smoke from fires in the area, including the Bootleg Fire.
The fires include the Jack Fire near Highway 138, and the Grandview Fire north of Bend, as well as other fires in Washington and Idaho. The advisory covers Jackson, Klamath, Lake and Wallowa counties as well as parts of Deschutes and Douglas counties, the DEQ said.
Smoke levels are expected to fluctuate during the day, and the advisory is expected to last at least until Friday.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.