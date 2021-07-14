4 P.M. UPDATE: Significant growth again on Bootleg Fire

The Bootleg Fire, burning near Bly and Sprague River and now into Lake County, is the nation's largest wildfire. And it's still growing.
Persistent dry and windy conditions fueled another day of active fire behavior on the Bootleg, which as of Wednesday morning is 212,377 acres in size and 5% contained.
Air operations were severely limited Wednesday due to heavy smoke, and fire growth was reported primarily to the east in the Gearhart Wilderness area.
“We’re making steady progress where winds and terrain allow,” said Rob Allen, incident commander for PNW2 incident management team. “But for the third day in a row, firefighters had to disengage at times for their safety and the weather isn’t going to change for the foreseeable future.”
On the ground, firefighters improved existing dozer and hand containment lines in the Fuego Mountain area. Firefighters took advantage of favorable overnight conditions, managing to build a solid containment line for the community of Chiloquin and Highway 97.
While the fire did not make the expansive runs as it has done in past days, wind from the west continued to push fire growth toward the greater Snake and Round Butte areas, which are currently under Red Flag conditions.
Additionally, a new start called the Log Fire shot up about six miles northeast of the Bootleg. The Log Fire is approximately 2,800 acres, as of Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters, defensible space help save home
For the past several days, Bill Ganong has been living vicariously through the firefighters protecting his property near the North Fork Sprague River. Ganong said he was in “too much contact” with the structure protection task force — comprised of men and women from the Oregon Coast — who were defending his 276-acre Buck Camp Ranch on Monday, he said.
“It’s really been an emotional roller coaster and I’m really appreciative of what they did,” Ganong said, his voice crackling with emotion over the phone.
In preparation for the fire, crews built fire lines around Ganong’s cabin and four other nearby residences. They set up hose lines to keep water pumping on the houses and held their ground, he said.
When the Bootleg barreled toward the property from a nearby hill, crews lit a back fire that met the encroaching flames on the hillside, sucking the energy out of it, Ganong said. The fire eventually burned through their property, but with less energy, torching the forest floor but not leaping up trees.
Tuesday morning, Ganong was allowed to visit briefly. A new fire crew, who told Ganong they were “beach firefighters” from Southern California, were chasing smoke in the area. Although the ground was charred, the nearby ponderosa pines were green and alive. Ganong found his cabin — which he and his family have shared for decades — undamaged.
Ganong said the firefighter efforts were crucial to save the property, but he also said years of forest management work he and his family have done in the area, in consultation with the Oregon Department of Forestry, made the property more defensible.
Over the years, Ganong said he has secured federal grants available to private landowners via the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service that helped him pay for machine and diesel costs related to removing Juniper and thinning his family’s forest generally. ODF foresters have been happy to consult with him, he said.
“If we hadn’t done all that work, the fire would’ve been so hot, it would’ve all been gone,” Ganong said, adding that he encouraged rural landowners to take advantage of the forest management resources available to them.
Emergency housing
Kelley Minty Morris, chair of the Klamath County Board of Commissioners said the county has opened rooms at the former Oregon Motel 8 to Red Cross volunteers, emergency workers and sheriff’s deputies from other parts of the state who responded to the emergency.
The county now owns the motel and the adjacent RV park, which it purchased as part of a statewide initiative known as Project Turnkey. Emergencies like the Bootleg Fire are why they did so, Minty Morris said.
Minty Morris said the county was told Saturday evening that the Red Cross members would be arriving, but evacuations had left no hotel rooms available in town.
While the transitional housing project hasn’t officially started, Minty Morris said the county was able to provide about 10 rooms for Red Cross members, and four to five rooms for out-of-area law enforcement who are in county to assist.
“Even though we haven't formally opened the space, we quickly got that together and available,” Minty Morris added. “Having this resource was just a major sigh of relief for everyone.”
Transmission lines down
The fire disrupted service on three transmission lines providing up to 5,500 megawatts of electricity to California, where the state’s grid operator asked for voluntary power conservation from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to ease the strain. The timing coincides with decreasing generation from solar facilities as night falls.
The shut down lines run generally from Bend south to Klamath Falls. They automatically shut themselves off after sensing wildfire smoke, which can be harmful to the lines, said Maryam Habibi, spokesperson for the Bonneville Power Administration, the federal nonprofit that manages the lines.
Since Friday, crews have been in the area to look for damage in areas around the lines where it's safe to search, Habibi said. The lines rest on steel latticework and so far the damage seen has been "fairly mild." But because of fire danger, crews haven't been able to see the full extent of the lines.
New evacuation notices
Level 3 (Go Now)
• South of the Sycan River, south of Forest Roads 3239 and 28, and the Gearhart Wilderness west of Forest Road 3372 in Lake County.
Level 2 (Get Set)
• Sycan Marsh area, Chocktoot Creek Drainage area, west of Forest Road 28 and east of Forest Road 3372, north of Forest Road 34, and through the area that includes Corral Creek Campground and Mitchell Monument.
Level 1 (Be Ready)
• From the northeast at the Lake County line, through the Yamsay Mountain Recreation Area, extending east to the south of Thompson Reservoir to Winter Rim Recreation Area, then south near the Forest Boundary, then following Chewaucan Road south to Forest Road 34.
The evacuation levels include recreation sites in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, as well as private property.
Expanded forest closure
System lands and roads within the Fremont-Winema National Forest — including Bly, Chemult, Chiloquin, Lakeview, Paisley and Silver Lake ranger districts — are now closed to the public.
The expanded forest closure order includes lands south of Silver Lake Road between U.S. Highway 97 and Oregon State Highway 31; west of Oregon State Highway 31 and U.S. Highway 395; north of the Oregon-California statel ine; northeast of Willow Valley Road, Langell Valley Road, Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, Oregon State Highway 140 and Sprague River Road to U.S. Highway 97; and east of U.S. Highway 97 between Chiloquin and Silver Lake Road.
Smoke
According to the Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program, smoke continues to accumulate and circulate over communities in the area surrounding the Bootleg Fire.
The smoke will continue to substantially impact air quality in areas south and southeast of the fire, especially the Sprague River Valley, which has an air quality designated as “extremely unhealthy”, which means everyone should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.
Similar fire behavior and persistent weather patterns will likely bring the same conditions to the area tomorrow. Low-lying areas should expect an increase in smoke, especially overnight.
Grab-and-go lunches for youth
The Klamath County School District will provide a free tri-tip lunch to the community, and will offer additional grab-and-go meals to youth during the fire emergency.
The lunch will go from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 15 at the Antler Bar and Grill in Bly, which has been opened to Bootleg Fire evacuees.
The food was donated by Roosters Steak & Chop House in Klamath Falls.
For as long as emergency evacuations remain in place, the school district is expanding its grab-and-go free meal program for youth ages one to 18. A week’s worth of breakfasts and lunches will be available for pickup on Thursday during the luncheon, the district said in a release Wednesday.