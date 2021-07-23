4 P.M. UPDATE: Bootleg Fire passes 400,000 acres; containment at 40 percent

BLY (AP) — The nation’s largest wildfire raged through Klamath and Lake counties on Friday, but crews were scaling back some night operations as hard work and weaker winds helped reduce the spread of flames.
The Bootleg Fire, which has destroyed an area half the size of Rhode Island, was 40% surrounded after burning some 70 homes, mainly cabins, fire officials said. As of Friday afternoon it was 400,389 acres in size. It is being fought round the clock by 2,389 personnel.
At least 2,000 homes were ordered evacuated at some point during the fire and an additional 5,000 were threatened.
The upper eastern edge of the blaze continued to move toward Summer Lake, jumping fire lines on Thursday and prompting an evacuation order for some portions of Lake County to be raised to “go now!” fire officials said.
Winds up to 10 mph could drive the flames through timber but not at the pace seen last week, when the wind-driven blaze grew exponentially, fire information officer Angela Goldman said.
The fire, which was sparked by lightning, had been expanding by up to 4 miles a day, pushed by strong winds and critically dry weather.
There was good news on the lower portion of the 624-square-mile blaze. Crews had locked in containment lines and on the lower southeastern side, crews were able to gain a substantial foothold, allowing them to cut back to nighttime patrols from what had been a “24-7 run-and-gun” fight, fire information officer Sarah Gracey said.
“For us, that’s a pretty big step,” she said. “It’s not that easy to work in a pitch-black forest in the middle of the night.”
Crews will be able to rest and contribute to dayside attacks, she said.
“We have had day after day of red flag warnings (of extreme fire danger) and today we don’t have a red flag warning,” Gracey said Thursday. However, low humidity and high temperatures remained a concern.
That side of the blaze also had burned into an area blackened by a previous fire, creating gaps in the fuel and reducing the spread of flames through grass, shrub and timber, Gracey said.
While the weather has been cooperating somewhat, it is not the only factor in firefighter’s recent successes on the nation’s largest wildfire.
There was some increased fire activity Thursday night toward Summer Lake, according to Sarah Gracey, spokesperson for the Bootleg Fire with the Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team.
Fortunately for fire crews, winds will remain light through the weekend and into the middle of next week. Temperatures are also expected to stay cooler than normal, and little precipitation is not out of the question..
“Sometime next week we could get some monsoonal moisture bringing thunderstorms,” Gracey said.
Shad Keene, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service out of Medford confirmed the possibility of rain. He said the forecast shows an increased probability of precipitation over the fire, with about a 25% chance on Tuesday. However, Keene said lightning may accompany the storms, which bring another level of danger.
“How much lightning is a big question right now,” Keene said. “The best case would be storms without lightning but that is hard to do because right now is when lightning is most likely.”
Bootleg most active on southern edgeCurrently, the most active part of the Bootleg is its southern zone, Gracey said. But progress elsewhere on the fire has allowed crews to begin reducing night operations.
“The less work we have to do at night is really safer for us,” Gracey said. “And and our number one priority is firefighter safety.”
Gracey said fire officials plan to reduce nighttime activity to just patrols, an indication that they are getting a handle on overnight action by the fire.
There was however, increased fire activity pushing up toward Summer Lake in the north central area of the fire. The fire spotted at one point, and hand crews and dozers built a direct line over it Thursday night, Gracey said.
Gracey said that fire crews may perform a burnout in the area to protect homes in the Summer Lake area.
Crews have completed dozer lines around the Sycan Marsh area into Coyote Creek. Dozer lines have been punched in from Coyote Creek to the south, and they are working north from Long Creek and South from Coyote Creek with intentions of meeting somewhere in the middle, Gracey added.