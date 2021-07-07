Bootleg Fire
The Bootleg Fire continues to burn on the Chiloquin Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest on Fuego Mountain about 11 miles northeast of Sprague.
The fire was reported around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and is estimated to be more than 3,000 acres in size with no containment as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. The cause is still under investigation.
The fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain in mixed conifer and lodgepole pine. Fire behavior includes running, torching and spotting.
Due to extreme and active fire behavior overnight, crews managed to work on indirect firefighting tactics, strengthening roads and creating an anchor point. Work was also done to assess and start protection measures for two private properties northeast of the fire.
The Bootleg Fire is expected to continue to be active today due to ongoing hot, dry weather and winds. A number of wildland firefighting resources are arriving on the fire as of Wednesday morning, and more will arrive throughout the day. A Type 2 Incident management Team is scheduled to arrive in the area Wednesday afternoon.
Smoke from the fire is highly visible from Oregon State Highway 140, Sprague River Highway, Chiloquin and the surrounding area.
Drivers in the area should expect increased traffic in the area as more fire equipment arrives, and are asked to use caution. Area residents and visitors to the forest are asked to avoid the fire area, including Forest Roads 44, 46 and 3462, as well as Head of the River Campground and Sycan Crossing campground.
The fire is still burning only on National Forest System lands, but multiple structures to the east are threatened by the fire. A Level 2 (GET SET) order has been issued by Klamath County Emergency Management for the two threatened properties to the northeast of the fire. A Level 2 order is a notice that the danger has dramatically increased, and that preparation for departure at any moment is required.
Sycan Estates area north of the town of Beatty in eastern Klamath County is under a Level 1 (GET READY) notice. Residents should begin preparations to leave should the Incident Commander believe further increase in evacuation levels is warranted.
South Central Oregon is continuing to have an active and early fire season. Area residents and visitors are asked to use extreme caution with anything that could spark a wildfire. Suspected wildfires should be reported immediately to 911.
Juniper Fire
As of Wednesday, the Juniper Fire burning on the Modoc National Forest located 17 miles west of Davis Creek near South Mountain Reservoir in northern California was reported to be 964 acres in size and 15% contained.
Fire behavior was still active yesterday afternoon, but firefighters were able to create a new line around the fire, and containment efforts continue. Aerial resources have been critical in aiding fire crews on the ground to keep the fire’s heat within the containment lines.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area between South Mountain and Green Tank reservoirs, and to be aware of increased firefighting traffic on the Crowder and South Main roads, also known as Forest Road 73.