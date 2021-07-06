The Bootleg Fire is currently burning on the Chiloquin Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest on Fuego Mountain, approximately 11 miles northeast of the town of Sprague River.
The fire was reported around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and is estimated to be more than 100 acres in size with no containment. The cause is under investigation.
The fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain in mixed conifer and lodgepole pine. Fire behavior includes running, torching and spotting.
Smoke from the fire is highly visible from Oregon State Highway 140, Sprague River Highway, Chiloquin and the surrounding area.
Multiple aerial and ground wildland firefighting resources have been fighting the fire this afternoon, including four heavy airtankers and three single engine air tankers. Firefighters will continue to work on the fire tonight. A Type 2 Incident Management Team has been ordered.
The fire is currently only burning on National Forest System lands and there are no evacuations.
There is increased firefighting traffic in the area. Drivers are urged to use caution.
South Central Oregon is continuing to have an active and early fire season. Area residents and visitors are asked to use extreme caution with anything that could spark a wildfire. Suspected wildfires should be reported immediately to 911.