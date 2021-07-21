Offers go here

Weather gives Bootleg crews a breather; containment creeps up

Weather moderated Tuesday, according to fire officials, as wind speeds and temperatures were lower, allowing firefighters to continue constructing and improving firelines.

Weather conditions are favorable again on Wednesday as crews work to secure lines.

On the northern edge of the fire, line was constructed to Long Creek and firefighters scouted a line to tie into the anchor point near the Sycan Marsh Nature Conservancy. The reduced fire activity yesterday allowed firefighters to construct dozer line directly against the fire edge along the north and east boundary of the Log Fire.

There is expected northeast movement of the fire toward Winter Ridge and Summer Lake later in the week.

Firefighters are continuing to work around the southeastern corner of the fire, where the majority of recent growth has occurred. As the fire pushes up into the old Watson Fire burn area, fuels become less continuous and fire behavior is decreased.

Firefighters continue to patrol the fireline along the southern to northwestern flanks of the fire.

Members of the team will meet with the community tonight at 7 p.m. at the Alger Community Theatre in Lakeview.